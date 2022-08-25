ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Recently, Cathie Wood bought shares of a top cancer diagnostics company called Exact Sciences. Wood bought Butterfly Network, a company that's improving access to ultrasound services. Wood acquired more shares of CareDx, a specialty diagnostics company that's changing the way we monitor transplant recipients for early signs of rejection.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to
Motley Fool

Snowflake's Business Is Booming, But Is Its Stock Too Expensive?

Snowflake blew its own expectations out of the water in Q2.
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices.
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a Monster Increase in Social Security Benefits in 2023

Rampant inflation is putting pressure on consumers, especially at grocery stores and gas stations. Social Security beneficiaries will likely see a monster cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The average monthly benefit for retired workers could rise by $148 next year.
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?

It expects sales to decline for the full year as consumers rein in their discretionary spending. The stock looks cheap, but it lacks any near-term catalysts.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update
Motley Fool

Why PVH Stock Dived by Nearly 11% Today

The company had a mixed second quarter and reduced its profitability guidance.
Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Delaying your Social Security claim until 70 means snagging a higher monthly benefit for life. But there are risks involved in delaying your filing you may not want to take on.
Motley Fool

Why Geron's Shares Rose 14.78% on Wednesday

The company's shares, buoyed by its Phase 3 trials on imetelstat, are up more than 115% so far this year. Imetelstat is a cell-based therapy to treat various blood disorders. The company said it has enough funds to operate through the middle of 2024.
Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Slumped on Wednesday

Recent developments with the coronavirus obscure the company's good news from earlier in the day. The biotech received yet another authorization for the latest version of the Spikevax vaccine.
Motley Fool

Why American Eagle Stock Dropped 4.5% on Wednesday

Telsey Advisory Group lowered its price target from $17 to $15 for American Eagle on Wednesday, citing inflationary pressures. One of American Eagle's competitors posted earnings Wednesday and it was a mixed bag.
Motley Fool

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH)

Manhattan Associates Company Info. The Company is a developer and provider of
Motley Fool

Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Dropped Today

One of the early trailblazers in the EV space has plans to ramp up full battery electric vehicle production. Tesla has formidable competitors overseas that plan to also take advantage of U.S. incentives.
Motley Fool

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE -0.37%) Q3 2022
Motley Fool

Intel Stock: Bull vs. Bear

The semiconductor player's stock has comeback potential on the heels of recent sell-offs. Intel trades at reasonable earnings multiples, pays a dividend, and is trying to strengthen its competitive positioning. The company has been losing market share in its core product categories, and it needs new design wins.
Motley Fool

2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Advanced Micro Devices is providing critical infrastructure to build the metaverse. Roblox is already benefiting from the metaverse, and its impressive growth looks sustainable.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plunged Today

Bed Bath & Beyond announced new financing and a cost-cutting plan this morning. Sales plunged in the second quarter, and it burned $325 million in free cash flow. The moves don't seem to be enough to turn around the struggling business.
