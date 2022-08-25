Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
wvtm13.com
Gardendale PD say man stole vehicle, then shoplifted at Lowe's in fultondale
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police need help identifying a man who stole a vehicle and then took merchandise from Lowe's in Fultondale without paying. Officials said the suspect stole a 2018 Nissan Altima from the Publix parking lot on Fieldstown Road on Aug. 28. He then went to Lowe's in Fultondale and took merchandise and left the store without paying.
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Unveils AR-15, Other Weapons Seized on Birmingham Streets
After unveiling a table filled with an AR-15, an AKM, an SKS and an AK-47 pistol variant commonly referred to as a Mini Draco, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday appealed to state and federal officials to ban assault weapons as gun violence continues to plague the nation including the City of Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
Police looking for person of interest in Louisiana convenience store attack
PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest. That person is pictured below along with the truck that PPD believes was her mode of transportation. “The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenience store […]
Ex-Birmingham police officer who ‘brutally beat...choked’ wife after day of drinking sent to prison
A former Birmingham police officer has been sentenced to state prison following guilty pleas to two domestic violence charges. Dale Everett Newman, 47, was arrested in 2019 in Shelby County after a domestic dispute sent his wife to the hospital. According to police, Newman and his wife got into an...
2 arrested after leading police in chase Wednesday morning in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading Birmingham police officer on a chase through the city Wednesday morning. At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Meehan Avenue on report of a stolen Chevy Silverado that was seen in the area. The car was reportedly stolen […]
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
birminghamtimes.com
‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says
A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that there is still an “ongoing investigation” into the crash but that it has handed the inquiry over to the state attorney general’s office, which refused to comment on this story.
wvtm13.com
Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-65 at exit 299.
ABC 33/40 News
'Critical missing person' search underway for 62-year-old Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 'critical missing person' search is underway for a Birmingham woman who was last seen Monday. The Birmingham Police Department said 62-year-old Victoria Alford was last seen in the 1400 Block of 19th Street SW. Alford was last seen wearing a blue and white polo...
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
wbrc.com
Birmingham leaders, church members stand against gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Police Chief Scott Thurmond, Mayor Randall Woodfin and church leaders are all speaking out against gun violence in Birmingham today. Dozens gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for prayers but they were also searching for support and answers. For 100 days, church members...
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Mobility and Power Center finding solutions, innovating electric vehicle industry
The Alabama Mobility and Power Center is working to find solutions through research, as well as innovating to advance the state's growing electric vehicle industry. The Center is a partnership between the University of Alabama, Alabama Power, and Mercedes-Benz. The goal is to bring all of the players in the electric vehicle industry together.
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
