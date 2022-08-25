ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gardendale PD say man stole vehicle, then shoplifted at Lowe's in fultondale

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police need help identifying a man who stole a vehicle and then took merchandise from Lowe's in Fultondale without paying. Officials said the suspect stole a 2018 Nissan Altima from the Publix parking lot on Fieldstown Road on Aug. 28. He then went to Lowe's in Fultondale and took merchandise and left the store without paying.
GARDENDALE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Unveils AR-15, Other Weapons Seized on Birmingham Streets

After unveiling a table filled with an AR-15, an AKM, an SKS and an AK-47 pistol variant commonly referred to as a Mini Draco, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday appealed to state and federal officials to ban assault weapons as gun violence continues to plague the nation including the City of Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
JASPER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham leaders, church members stand against gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Police Chief Scott Thurmond, Mayor Randall Woodfin and church leaders are all speaking out against gun violence in Birmingham today. Dozens gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for prayers but they were also searching for support and answers. For 100 days, church members...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

