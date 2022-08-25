House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety

Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Dove hunters asked to watch for abandoned or deteriorated water wells by TDLR
TEXAS — Ahead of dove season, Texas hunters are urged to keep an eye out for dilapidated or abandoned water wells. Report any they come across to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). In Texas, there may be as many as 150,000 abandoned or damaged water wells,...
fox4beaumont.com
Lamar University ranks among top 10 most affordable online college in Texas
TEXAS — Lamar University, a member of the Texas State University System, has some of the lowest university system tuition and fees in Texas, according to their website. LU was recently ranked among the most affordable online colleges in Texas, according to the Center for Online Education. All colleges on the list offer at least one bachelor’s program available completely online.
Comments / 0