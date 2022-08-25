Read full article on original website
A “saucy situation” unfolded after a semitruck crashed and spilled a pasta ingredient it was carrying in Tennessee, officials said. Alfredo sauce coated part of Interstate 55, blocking northbound traffic as crews worked to clean up the mess on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to Nichole Lawrence, a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson.
