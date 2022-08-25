House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Pennsylvania to lay out the details of his Safer America Plan. The plan was announced on July 21, but his remarks were postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19. Every parent should be able to know when their kid goes to school or when they walk the street that their kid will come home safely," Biden said while addressing the crowd at Wilkes University. "When it comes to public safety in this nation the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO