House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety

ABC 33/40 News
Biden touts 'Safer America Plan' during stop in Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Pennsylvania to lay out the details of his Safer America Plan. The plan was announced on July 21, but his remarks were postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19. Every parent should be able to know when their kid goes to school or when they walk the street that their kid will come home safely," Biden said while addressing the crowd at Wilkes University. "When it comes to public safety in this nation the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police."
ABC 33/40 News
USDOT grants $17.8 million for Alabama airport improvements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Nine airports in Alabama will receive approximately $17.8 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant funding, according to U.S. Senator Richard Shelby. The money was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the grants are designated for various improvements and advances to local airport infrastructure...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Mobility and Power Center finding solutions, innovating electric vehicle industry
The Alabama Mobility and Power Center is working to find solutions through research, as well as innovating to advance the state's growing electric vehicle industry. The Center is a partnership between the University of Alabama, Alabama Power, and Mercedes-Benz. The goal is to bring all of the players in the electric vehicle industry together.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Foggy start, then lower humidity
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of North/Central Alabama early this morning, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Gadsden that fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, we expect a mostly sunny day ahead with a high around 90 degrees for most communities. Any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and even there most places will be dry. Humidity values will be lower making for a more comfortable day.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Showers later today, then drier
RADAR CHECK: A few widely scattered showers are forming early this morning across North Alabama ahead of a surface front. Most of the showers and storms will come later in the day, generally in the noon to midnight time frame as the front moves slowly southward. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the 87-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high for Birmingham on August 30 is 89.
