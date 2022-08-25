RESERVE — One year ago, Hurricane Ida barreled through the River Parishes of Louisiana, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. St. John the Baptist Parish was one of the hardest hit, with more than 80% of homes receiving some damage. Many members of the Riverside Academy community were affected. Some still are. A year later, many residents and businesses are still trying to recover. Riverside Academy received more than $3 million in damages. Not all of it is repaired yet. Here are some of our stories.

