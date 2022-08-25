Read full article on original website
LA Treasury unclaimed money webinar for businesses; free online event is set for September 1
BATON ROUGE, LA – The Louisiana Department of Treasury will host a free online seminar to assist businesses with unclaimed money law compliance and reporting requirements. The 2022 Unclaimed Property Holder Webinar will take place online on September 1 from 10-11:30 AM CST. To date, there are more than 640 registered, and there is still time to sign up to attend.
Students share stories of Hurricane Ida recovery
RESERVE — One year ago, Hurricane Ida barreled through the River Parishes of Louisiana, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. St. John the Baptist Parish was one of the hardest hit, with more than 80% of homes receiving some damage. Many members of the Riverside Academy community were affected. Some still are. A year later, many residents and businesses are still trying to recover. Riverside Academy received more than $3 million in damages. Not all of it is repaired yet. Here are some of our stories.
Couple pleads guilty to stealing from mailboxes; believes they are “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde”
STATESBORO, GA: A South Carolina man who referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” has admitted using information gleaned from stolen mail to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. Michael H. Boatright, 33, of Chesterfield, S.C.,...
Man arrested in Louisiana escapes Texas jail
Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25. Now, Spraberry is the subject of another manhunt after escaping the...
Coast Guard stops 3 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple Coast Guard law enforcement crews detected and interdicted three Mexican lancha boat crews illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson crew, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector...
Dinvaut elected president of Louisiana District Attorneys Association
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana District Attorneys Association has announced that District Attorney Bridget A. Dinvaut has been elected as President of the LDAA Board of Directors. Mrs. Dinvaut is District Attorney in the 40th Judicial District of Louisiana in St. John the Baptist Parish. The new officers began...
LION ELASTOMERS ANNOUNCES $22 MILLION EXPANSION OF GEISMAR PLANT
GEISMAR, La. – Synthetic rubber manufacturer Lion Elastomers has invested $22 million to construct a new multi-level production building housing two new finishing lines at its manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish. The expansion will increase production capacity at the plant, which supports the supply chains of automobile tire manufacturers...
Boothville Man Cited For Commercial Fishing Violations in Plaquemines Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Boothville man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 23. Agents cited Webley L. Bourgeois, 47, for taking commercial fish without a commercial license and taking commercial fish without a gear license. Bourgeois had his licenses revoked in March of 2021 due to unpaid taxes.
Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on Hurricane Ida Anniversary
BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the anniversaries of Hurricane Laura (August 27, 2020), Hurricane Ida (August 29, 2021), and Hurricane Katrina (August 29, 2005):. “A year ago today, Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana. Two years ago, Hurricane Laura upended the lives...
Day of service commemorates Ida anniversary
LAPLACE — Over the past year, approximately 2,300 volunteers from 42 different states and four countries have joined forces with the St. John Parish Long Term Recovery Group to assist residents in rebuilding their homes following Hurricane Ida. In recognition of the one-year anniversary of the third most devastating...
SJSO & LFCU partner to ‘Pack the Pirogue’
LAPLACE — Sheriff Mike Tregre and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office were happy to partner once again with Louisiana Federal Credit Union for the Pack the Pirogue campaign to provide school supplies to students in the River Parishes. Sheriff Mike Tregre and deputies Ingrid Perrilloux,...
Back to School Distracted Driving Campaign kicks off
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating, with other agencies in Louisiana, in the “Back to School Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign” which will span from September 5 until September 9, 2022. This campaign will target drivers using cell phones while operating vehicles in school zones where “hands-free” signage is present in an effort to bring awareness and reduce distracted driving in the region.
Chani Cammon strives for excellence in track & field
LAPLACE — Twelve-year-old Chani Cammon was the only member of the St. John Legends Track Club to place in the top eight at all three national meets, including the recent Junior Olympics held in Greensboro, North Carolina. Head coach Mark Creecy said Chani is a hard worker with a...
Veteran still displaced from home keeps a smile on his face
LAPLACE — Vietnam veteran Gene Franques didn’t know if he would survive Hurricane Ida’s wrath as he huddled within the trembling walls of his attic, listening as howling winds tore apart the outside world. As it turns out, the true fight for survival wouldn’t begin until the...
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 8/22 to 8/26
During the week of August 22 – August 26, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie...
DOTD receives additional $97.8 million from FHWA
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) received word on Monday that its request for $97.8 million in additional federal highway funding was approved due to successfully obligating the full amount of its federal funding during the 2021-2022 federal fiscal year. Each year the...
Pearl River WMA to Close Sept. 1 Due to Flooding, LDWF Announces
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in St. Tammany Parish when the Pearl River flood gauge reaches 16.5 feet, which is expected Thursday (Sept. 1). The closure is an automatic benchmark set by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.
Dr. Gerald J. Keller announces candidacy for School Board, District 3
RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish School Board member Gerald J. Keller, Ph.D. has announced his candidacy for school board member for District 3 in the November 8, 2022 primary election. A life-long resident of Reserve and former school board president, Dr. Keller is seeking re-election. The citizens...
A resilient grid for resilient communities
The past two hurricane seasons have proven that Louisiana is being impacted by more frequent and stronger systems. This state is home to incredibly resilient communities, and its residents deserve an electrical grid that is as resilient as they are. Entergy Louisiana is fully committed to meeting that demand for...
SCSO seeks help finding runaway juvenile; may be in LaPlace
Aubrey Parker has been located in good health. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old female runaway. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Aubrey Parker exited her friend’s residence in Luling, LA and did not return home. Aubrey told her friend a “cousin” was picking her up. Aubrey’s mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported her as a runaway when she failed to return.
