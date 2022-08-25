Herbert Diess will officially resign from his post as Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of the Volkswagen Group at the end of today. “Today’s my last day as CEO of Volkswagen and I would like to use the opportunity to say thank you again,” Diess said. “These were the most rewarding seven years of my career. The future of our industry can be brilliant but we have to change fast. Volkswagen has already changed tremendously and is well underway.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO