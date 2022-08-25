Read full article on original website
Tesla violated labor laws because it required employees to wear company uniform
Tesla reportedly did not allow employees to wear pro-union clothing, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said, ruling the automaker broke labor laws. Tesla, in reality, required production workers to wear the company uniform, which is suggested for safety and quality control reasons. Tesla has long held a stance that...
Elon Musk adds several more reasons why he’s terminating Twitter buyout deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has outlined five new reasons why he is terminating his Twitter buyout deal. Musk’s arguments were outlined in a 13D filing submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Musk’s recent 13D filing amends the Schedule 13D that the Tesla CEO filed on...
New York trial lawyer joins Tesla’s hardcore litigation team
New York trial lawyer, Adam Mehes, joined Tesla’s hardcore litigation team that Elon Musk said the company was building. Mehes joined Tesla as an associate general counsel for litigation in Austin, TX, Bloomberg Law reported. He’s registered with the New York State Unified Court System. He was previously...
GM CEO focuses on 1 million EV target, subtly leaves out Tesla-beating goal
General Motors has been pretty open about its electric vehicle aspirations. Being the company that US President Joe Biden has dubbed the leader of the EV revolution, GM has largely kept the narrative, and it is one that CEO Mary Barra has reiterated several times. Just last month, in an...
Elon Musk highlights from 2022 ONS Conference [Video]
Elon Musk attended the 2022 Offshore Northern Shore Conference in Norway. He talked extensively about building trust and the path to a sustainable future. Shell CEO Edward Daniels opened the conference, introducing its central theme of “trust.” Daniels brought up that people struggle to trust energy companies. He said it was time to address the trust level people had towards energy companies so the world could move toward a fair energy system.
Elon Musk calls for more oil and gas as world transitions to sustainable energy
Elon Musk reiterated his support for nuclear power during his talk at the 2022 Offshore Northern Shore (ONS) conference, which is being held at Stavanger, Norway. Interestingly enough, the Tesla CEO made it a point to reiterate his stance that the world still needs oil and gas today, even as it moves towards sustainability.
Tesla & Core Lithium extend agreement until October 2022
Tesla and Core Lithium agreed to extend their lithium offtake agreement. Core Lithium made the announcement on Monday, August 29, 2022 (AEST) according to Kalkine Media. The two companies agreed to extend the offtake term sheet until October 26, 2022, which will allow both to finalize discussions for the binding offtake agreement.
Elon Musk gives Tesla Giga Berlin’s progress a seal of approval
Tesla Giga Berlin seems to be steadily finding its rhythm. Less than a week since thoroughly impressing a number of analysts from several financial firms, the Germany-based electric vehicle plant has earned a seal of approval from none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself. In recent comments, Musk stated that the Giga Berlin team is “doing excellent work.”
Herbert Diess bids farewell to Volkswagen on his final day as CEO
Herbert Diess will officially resign from his post as Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of the Volkswagen Group at the end of today. “Today’s my last day as CEO of Volkswagen and I would like to use the opportunity to say thank you again,” Diess said. “These were the most rewarding seven years of my career. The future of our industry can be brilliant but we have to change fast. Volkswagen has already changed tremendously and is well underway.”
Twitter lawyer dubs Musk’s latest filing as “invalid and wrongful”
Twitter has issued a response to Elon Musk’s recent 13D filing, which outlined several key reasons why the CEO is terminating his acquisition attempt of the social media company. According to Twitter lawyer William Savitt, Musk’s newest pronouncement was “invalid and wrongful.”. Musk’s 13D filing featured a...
LG Energy Solution and Honda announce U.S. EV battery plant, incentives take focus
Korea’s LG Energy Solution and Japan’s Honda Motor Co. have announced they will build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in the United States. The collaboration between LG Energy Solution and Honda brings yet another large-scale EV battery manufacturing project to the United States, following CATL and Panasonic, as President Biden’s Inflation Act will now focus on domestically-produced electric vehicles and components.
Tesla Giga Shanghai caps off exports as production shifts to domestic market
Tesla China is poised to focus its vehicle production on the domestic market, with recent drone flyovers taken at the Shanghai South Port Terminal showing that the electric vehicle maker is exporting what appears to be a final batch of cars. Considering the date of the flyovers, it appears that Giga Shanghai exports for the third quarter are being capped off.
