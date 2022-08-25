Read full article on original website
WATCH: Waiting On The Bitcoin Monthly: Will Crypto Sink Or Soar? BTCUSD August 31, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are once again looking at the Bitcoin price monthly chart as well as the monthly chart on Ethereum, and major stock market indexes that have a high correlation with crypto. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO:...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Heat the Market Up– Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Metamortals
As the Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency rose to prominence people started to observe its limited nature, this was before decentralized finance (DeFi) came and the crypto community needed a way out. With DeFi now this limitation is overcome and some of the best cryptos currently feeling the cold of crypto winter 2022 are DeFi.
Become A Millionaire Shortlist: Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Classic (ETC) And Binance Coin (BNB)
Uniglo (GLO) — Diversified investing made easy. Uniglo (GLO) is currently in ICO mode. And as we all know, the best time to get in on a DeFi token is prior to the platform’s launch. Today you can get in on this innovative investment DAO for a mere $0.013 per GLO.
Unrivalled Intrest In Uniglo (GLO) Could Make New Millionaires. Bitcoin (BTC) And Uniswap (UNI) Holding Support Zones Perfectly
There are a lot of things that make Uniglo stand out from the rest. For one, the unparalleled interest in Uniglo could make new millionaires. What’s more, Uniglo has a great team, a strong community, and a bright future. Why is there so much interest in Uniglo (GLO)?. For...
WATCH: Can Litecoin Lead A Crypto Recovery (Again?) | Daily TA August 29, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Litecoin, the LTCBTC and LTCETH trading pairs, and how the cryptocurrency could lead the crypto rally and outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): August...
2 CRYPTO PROJECT TO GET ASSOCIATED WITH IN 2022: BITCOIN (BTC) AND STAKENOMICS (STAK)
The crypto world is a diverse market where almost all the tokens utilize unique technologies and concepts to facilitate users. Today more than 19,000 crypto tokens exist in the market, but still, users are facing problems like lack of security, barriers to entry, inaccessibility, low scalability, and much more. How...
Why Bitcoin Is Oversold As BTC Reclaims Territory North Of $20,000
Bitcoin was able to score some profits over today’s trading session as the market slightly rebounded after a spike in selling pressure. This saw the largest cryptocurrencies trading in the red negatively impacting market sentiment. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with a 1% profit...
Data Shows: Traders Unconvinced Of Crypto Bounces, Will Shorts See Pain?
After briefly re-testing higher levels, Bitcoin and the crypto market retraced and gave back the gains obtained over yesterday’s trading session. The general sentiment in the market has been negative, with a large majority of participants expecting further losses. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin trades...
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why 100 SMA Is The Key To More Upsides
Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin started a minor upside correction and climbed above the $20,000 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly...
New Report Says Bitcoin Daily Trading Volumes Are Fake, So What’s The Real Number?
Bitcoin trading volumes have always surpassed expectations in the past. Last week, celebrations filled the community as the digital asset had reportedly seen more than $1 trillion transacted on the network so far. However, a new report claims that the trading volumes reported by exchanges may be inflated. The main number, they predict, to be much lower than what is being reported, especially on a daily basis.
Bitcoin Price Below Psychological Level $22,000; Is The Next Stop At $17,000?
Bitcoin price over the last 24 hours moved south on its four-hour chart. Very recently Bitcoin had rose above the $20,000 price mark but the bears failed to hold the asset at that price mark. In the last 24 hours, the coin was mostly consolidating on its chart. In the...
TA: Bitcoin Price Dives Below $20K, Why BTC Is Vulnerable To More Losses
Bitcoin started a major decline and traded below $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it recovers above $20,000. Bitcoin started another decline below the $20,200 and $20,000 levels. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple...
TA: Ethereum Dives Below $1,500, Why Recovery Could Be Capped
Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the US Dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 and now any recovery could face hurdles. Ethereum extended its drop below the $1,600 and $1,500 levels. The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Miners To Experience An All-Time High Bitcoin Mining Difficulty, What’s Next?
Bitcoin, a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain, depends on its mining process to ensure the security and stability of its network. This involves the activities of miners that utilize special mining machines and electricity to operate Bitcoin nodes. Over the years, mining attracted different miners when BTC prices were high. However, the...
TA: Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,600 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a strong recovery from the $1,425 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is back above $1,500 and might rise further towards the $1,600 resistance. Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,425 zone. The price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Binance Coin: Which Will Reign Supreme?
Cryptocurrency is one of the most remarkable digital discoveries of the twenty-first century. The blockchain-based crypto market has improved the quality of life and provided endless opportunities for society. These digital assets could potentially outperform traditional financial institutions by utilising blockchain technology. Binance Coin (BNB) has established itself as a...
Bitcoin Trades Above $20,000, Has The Fed Failed Again?
Bitcoin has been moving sideways over the past week in a tight range, but the cryptocurrency might experience volatility as bulls and bears fight over the monthly candle close. The benchmark has been unable to recover its gains from last week and continues to trade in the red over high timeframes.
Investor Indifference Follows Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000
Bitcoin has been seeing a lackluster performance in the last couple of weeks, and crypto investors have responded in kind to this. After a couple of weeks of tethering above $20,000, the digital asset’s price had finally fallen below this important technical point, triggering outflows in the market. For the past week, institutional investors have continued to feel the fatigue in the market, so while there were outflows, they still remain quite muted.
Bitcoin aSOPR Rebounds From “1” As Weakness Remains In Market
Data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR has recently been rejected from the neutral level as weakness continues to clutch the market. Bitcoin aSOPR Rebounds From The “1” Mark As Investors Sell The Rally. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the “get my money back” effect strikes the...
Traverse the Wide World: How OneRing Opens Up Cross-Chain DeFi
We need to talk about blockchains needing to talk. Although once upon a time there was a belief that there would only be one chain that reigns supreme, the creation of a new generation of chains that are faster and more diverse in their utility has led to the crypto community coming to realise that cross-chain is essential. By harvesting and accessing liquidity that exists on multiple chains, the whole blockchain economy as a whole can thrive.
