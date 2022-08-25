Read full article on original website
WATCH: Waiting On The Bitcoin Monthly: Will Crypto Sink Or Soar? BTCUSD August 31, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are once again looking at the Bitcoin price monthly chart as well as the monthly chart on Ethereum, and major stock market indexes that have a high correlation with crypto. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO:...
Ethereum Bulls And Bears At Crossed Road – Is $1,000 The Next Target?
Ethereum price got rejected from $2,000 despite showing strong bullish signs against Tether (USDT) ahead of “The Merge.” The price of Ethereum has struggled to regain its bullish momentum as this has created a mixed feeling between Ethereum bulls and bears. (Data from Binance) Price Analysis Of ETH...
Data Shows: Traders Unconvinced Of Crypto Bounces, Will Shorts See Pain?
After briefly re-testing higher levels, Bitcoin and the crypto market retraced and gave back the gains obtained over yesterday’s trading session. The general sentiment in the market has been negative, with a large majority of participants expecting further losses. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin trades...
Why Ethereum Will Continue to Outperform Bitcoin During September
The crypto market is yet to recover from a spike in selling pressure over the weekend, with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies almost reaching double-digit losses. Bitcoin has been one of the worst performers these past few days and might weaken during September. In the coming weeks, market participants will have...
Bitcoin Price Below Psychological Level $22,000; Is The Next Stop At $17,000?
Bitcoin price over the last 24 hours moved south on its four-hour chart. Very recently Bitcoin had rose above the $20,000 price mark but the bears failed to hold the asset at that price mark. In the last 24 hours, the coin was mostly consolidating on its chart. In the...
Become A Millionaire Shortlist: Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Classic (ETC) And Binance Coin (BNB)
Uniglo (GLO) — Diversified investing made easy. Uniglo (GLO) is currently in ICO mode. And as we all know, the best time to get in on a DeFi token is prior to the platform’s launch. Today you can get in on this innovative investment DAO for a mere $0.013 per GLO.
WATCH: Can Litecoin Lead A Crypto Recovery (Again?) | Daily TA August 29, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Litecoin, the LTCBTC and LTCETH trading pairs, and how the cryptocurrency could lead the crypto rally and outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): August...
Why Bitcoin Is Oversold As BTC Reclaims Territory North Of $20,000
Bitcoin was able to score some profits over today’s trading session as the market slightly rebounded after a spike in selling pressure. This saw the largest cryptocurrencies trading in the red negatively impacting market sentiment. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with a 1% profit...
Avalanche Price Slips At $30 As AVAX Eyes Key Support
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) slips at $30 against Tether (USDT) as Avalanche (AVAX) eyes key support to hold the price from selling off. AVAX showed great strength rallying to a high of $30 but was rejected as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continued to go lower, affecting the price of AVAX from trending higher. (Data from Binance)
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Is Approaching A “Buy” Signal
On-chain data shows the recent trend in the Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio may suggest the crypto could see a buy signal soon. Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio RSI 14 Is Near A “Buy” Signal. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whenever the SSR RSI has gone...
Fundamentals Backing MATIC, FTT, CHO, and SAND as Top Altcoins to Watch In Fall 2022
The cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to show vibrancy, with both buying and selling activities demonstrating great momentum, and constantly being tilted in either the positive or negative direction by macroeconomic events. As a result, the price of digital currencies shows a corresponding impression. August 2022 has been quite tumultuous for the...
Traverse the Wide World: How OneRing Opens Up Cross-Chain DeFi
We need to talk about blockchains needing to talk. Although once upon a time there was a belief that there would only be one chain that reigns supreme, the creation of a new generation of chains that are faster and more diverse in their utility has led to the crypto community coming to realise that cross-chain is essential. By harvesting and accessing liquidity that exists on multiple chains, the whole blockchain economy as a whole can thrive.
Ethereum Might Crash After The Current Supply Zone, Analysts Predict
The crypto market is spiraling downwards, especially Ethereum and other altcoins. The overall market cap lost $50 billion last weekend, leaving the current figure at $950 billion. Unfortunately, it eventually lost the $1 trillion mark. The price fall in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto caused the recent plunge. The trend...
Macro Hold Tightens As Losses Spill Over To Crypto Market
The macro market has been influencing the price of crypto to a much larger degree in the last couple of months compared to a year ago. This is no surprise given that some of these companies, which are heavily involved in the macro market, also extended their investments to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Hence, when the macro environment affected these companies, crypto was affected. Even now, the influence continues to maintain hold.
Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Binance Coin: Which Will Reign Supreme?
Cryptocurrency is one of the most remarkable digital discoveries of the twenty-first century. The blockchain-based crypto market has improved the quality of life and provided endless opportunities for society. These digital assets could potentially outperform traditional financial institutions by utilising blockchain technology. Binance Coin (BNB) has established itself as a...
TA- Near Protocol Struggles With Resistance, Can Bulls Push Price To $6?
The price of Near Protocol (NEAR) showed bullish signs of going higher to a region of $6-$7, but the price was rejected back to its support area, where it has found high demand for its price. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) all saw a relief bounce from their monthly low, leading to altcoins like Near Protocol (NEAR) having a measure of relief bounce. (Data from Binance)
TA: Bitcoin Price Correction To $22k On Horizon After Bears Lose Control At $20k
Bitcoin is consolidating near the $20,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC could start a decent recovery wave if it clears the $20,550 resistance zone. Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $20,000 resistance. The price is now trading above the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple...
As Uniglo (GLO) Presales Move Forward Binance Coin (BNB) And Avalanche (AVAX) Community Will Bridge Over To Buy
A new Ethereum-based protocol, Uniglo (GLO), has attracted the attention of the Binance Coin (BNB) and Avalanche (AVAX) communities as it moves ahead with its presale. With the current market volatility, the attraction of Uniglo to these communities is evident. And it appears that BNB & AVAX holders will begin bridging funds to partake in the presale.
ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) on August 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ISLAMI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Sharia compliant cryptocurrency created for the global Muslim...
