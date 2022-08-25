Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plunged Today
Bed Bath & Beyond announced new financing and a cost-cutting plan this morning. Sales plunged in the second quarter, and it burned $325 million in free cash flow. The moves don't seem to be enough to turn around the struggling business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Snap Stock: What to Know About Its Restructuring Plan
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Snap (SNAP 9.69%) and...
Motley Fool
The Curious Reason CrowdStrike Stock Slumped on Wednesday Morning
CrowdStrike beat expectations on both the top and bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Will $3 Movies on Saturday Help or Hurt AMC?
All the major theater chains are participating in the new National Cinema Day, for which all films in all formats will be discounted to $3 on Saturday. A promotion makes sense given weak consumer spending trends, but it could also devalue the product. Chains could make up for low-priced tickets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today
Peloton announced on Monday that it would be late filing its annual 10-K report. It needs more time to evaluate charges related to shedding its warehouses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy Airbnb Stock and 1 Reason to Sell
Airbnb's revenue and cash flow have bounced back above pre-pandemic levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Manhattan Associates Company Info. The Company is a developer and provider of...
Motley Fool
Why Snap Stock Jumped on Wednesday
Snap said on Wednesday that it is cutting its full-time employee headcount by 20%. The tech company also said it has bought back 3% of its outstanding shares since its last earnings report. Its cost-cutting measures could make the company free cash flow positive at current revenue levels. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
This Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stock Shines a Light on Its Hidden Upside Potential
Medical Properties Trust owns a portfolio of interests in hospital operating companies. That's leading the REIT to make moves showcasing this hidden value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
A down market is often the best time to put money to work, but being selective is key to generating the best results. Sea Limited faces challenges, but its main business units operate in fast-growing digital industries. DoorDash is a popular platform among consumers, but the company's strongest growth rates...
Motley Fool
Best Buy (BBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Best Buy (BBY -4.69%) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Best Buy second fiscal quarter 2023 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] I will now turn the conference call over to Mollie O'Brien, vice president of investor relations. Mollie O'Brien -- Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank...
Motley Fool
Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY -7.60%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Movie Pass Is Back. Should You Sign Up?
If you're a movie buff, the newly relaunched subscription service might be for you. MoviePass was a subscription movie service that offered unlimited movies for $10, until it went bankrupt. CEO and co-founder Stacy Spikes bought back the company last year and is relaunching MoviePass on or around Sept. 5,...
Comments / 0