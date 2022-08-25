H.S. FOOTBALL: Find all our Cape Cod preseason coverage to get you ready for the year here

In 2021, four Cape Cod schools competed in the MIAA playoffs.

Mashpee, which was the No. 7 seed in Div. 7, was tantalizingly close to reaching Gillette Stadium. The Falcons fell to eventual state champion Cohasset, 14-8 , in the semifinals. Nantucket suffered a similar fate, losing to Cohasset in a close game in the first round of the playoffs.

Sandwich was the only other Cape school outside of Mashpee to win a game in the playoffs. The No. 10 Blue Knights went on the road to knock off No. 7 Norwell in the first round of the Div. 6 playoffs. The underdog run came to an end with a loss to state-finalist Abington.

Barnstable was the No. 11 seed in Div. 2 and lost a close game to Mansfield in the first round.

Now that we've taken a look back at last season, let's take a look ahead. Find all of our preseason coverage for all things Cape Cod high school football right here.

Barnstable

The no-huddle: The Red Hawks have some big shoes to fill this fall. Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division MVP Eugene Jordan, who rushed for a program-record 1,860 yards, has graduated. But despite having to replaced a loaded senior class from last season, expectations and hopes are still high for this year's bunch.

Bourne

The no-huddle: After a slow start to the 2021 season, the Canalmen picked up steam by winning two of their last three games. Bourne is hoping that momentum carries into this fall. To be successful, the Canalmen will employ a ground-and-pound attack.

Cape Tech

The no-huddle: Following an 0-5 start last season, the Crusaders won two of their final three games. Cape Tech is hoping some of that momentum has carried over to this fall.

Dennis-Yarmouth

The no-huddle: It looks like third-year coach Chris Marsh and the Dolphins are fully acclimated with each other, which means that this could be that group's best season in a long time. Sophomore Jayden Barber will be taking over at quarterback this fall.

Falmouth

Coming soon

Martha's Vineyard

Coming soon

Mashpee

The no-huddle: The Falcons have been one of the most consistent winners, not only on Cape but in the entire state this century. Matt Triveri's team always find a way to be competitive in the South Shore League, which sent five teams to the Super Bowl last season. With a schedule featuring some of the state's best small schools, Mashpee is unafraid of anyone.

Monomoy

The no-huddle: The Sharks will follow the lead of first-year coach Robert Sliney, who spent the last two seasons on staff. After winning its first two games last year, Monomoy hit didn't tally another victory. The Sharks will be looking for more consistency.

Nantucket

The no-huddle: The Whalers are coming off a trip to the Div. 7 playoffs last season and nearly upset eventual state champion Cohasset in the first round. But Nantucket was the No. 11 seed, so to try to get a better seed in the postseason, Nantucket has amplified the difficulty in its schedule this fall.

Nauset

Coming soon:

Sandwich

The no-huddle: The Blue Knights had a great season last year and won a playoff game. Sandwich graduated a deep senior class, but still has some key players back like second-year captain Brady Carroll.

Saint John Paull II

The no-huddle: Following a 6-4 finish last year, the Lions have a new coach in Nick Christian this fall. Henrique Tatara is a key returner and he's looking to put up more performances like his five-TD game against Monomoy on Thanksgiving.

Upper Cape Tech

Coming soon

