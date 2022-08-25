ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. FOOTBALL: Find all our Cape Cod preseason coverage to get you ready for the year here

By Chris McDaniel, Cape Cod Times
 6 days ago

In 2021, four Cape Cod schools competed in the MIAA playoffs.

Mashpee, which was the No. 7 seed in Div. 7, was tantalizingly close to reaching Gillette Stadium. The Falcons fell to eventual state champion Cohasset, 14-8 , in the semifinals. Nantucket suffered a similar fate, losing to Cohasset in a close game in the first round of the playoffs.

More: Introducing the 2021 Cape Cod & Islands fall season all-stars, MVPs and award winners

Sandwich was the only other Cape school outside of Mashpee to win a game in the playoffs. The No. 10 Blue Knights went on the road to knock off No. 7 Norwell in the first round of the Div. 6 playoffs. The underdog run came to an end with a loss to state-finalist Abington.

Barnstable was the No. 11 seed in Div. 2 and lost a close game to Mansfield in the first round.

Now that we've taken a look back at last season, let's take a look ahead. Find all of our preseason coverage for all things Cape Cod high school football right here.

Barnstable

The no-huddle: The Red Hawks have some big shoes to fill this fall. Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division MVP Eugene Jordan, who rushed for a program-record 1,860 yards, has graduated. But despite having to replaced a loaded senior class from last season, expectations and hopes are still high for this year's bunch.

More: Barnstable High football: Top players, schedule, what you need to know about the season

Bourne

The no-huddle: After a slow start to the 2021 season, the Canalmen picked up steam by winning two of their last three games. Bourne is hoping that momentum carries into this fall. To be successful, the Canalmen will employ a ground-and-pound attack.

More: Bourne High football's strong finish last season a jumpstart on 2022 goals

Cape Tech

The no-huddle: Following an 0-5 start last season, the Crusaders won two of their final three games. Cape Tech is hoping some of that momentum has carried over to this fall.

More: A taste of success last season has Cape Tech football hungry for more in 2022 campaign

Dennis-Yarmouth

The no-huddle: It looks like third-year coach Chris Marsh and the Dolphins are fully acclimated with each other, which means that this could be that group's best season in a long time. Sophomore Jayden Barber will be taking over at quarterback this fall.

More: Dennis-Yarmouth High football wants to get back on top

Falmouth

Coming soon

Martha's Vineyard

Coming soon

Mashpee

The no-huddle: The Falcons have been one of the most consistent winners, not only on Cape but in the entire state this century. Matt Triveri's team always find a way to be competitive in the South Shore League, which sent five teams to the Super Bowl last season. With a schedule featuring some of the state's best small schools, Mashpee is unafraid of anyone.

More: Mashpee High football: Schedule, key matchups, top players and insight for 2022 season

Monomoy

The no-huddle: The Sharks will follow the lead of first-year coach Robert Sliney, who spent the last two seasons on staff. After winning its first two games last year, Monomoy hit didn't tally another victory. The Sharks will be looking for more consistency.

More: Monomoy High football: Schedule, key matchups, top players and insight for 2022 season

Nantucket

The no-huddle: The Whalers are coming off a trip to the Div. 7 playoffs last season and nearly upset eventual state champion Cohasset in the first round. But Nantucket was the No. 11 seed, so to try to get a better seed in the postseason, Nantucket has amplified the difficulty in its schedule this fall.

More: Nantucket High football 2022 mantra: To be the best, you've got to beat the best

Nauset

Coming soon:

Sandwich

The no-huddle: The Blue Knights had a great season last year and won a playoff game. Sandwich graduated a deep senior class, but still has some key players back like second-year captain Brady Carroll.

More: Sandwich High football: Top players, schedule, what you need to know about the season

Saint John Paull II

The no-huddle: Following a 6-4 finish last year, the Lions have a new coach in Nick Christian this fall. Henrique Tatara is a key returner and he's looking to put up more performances like his five-TD game against Monomoy on Thanksgiving.

More: Saint John Paull II football's new head coach stressing attitude and effort for 2022

Upper Cape Tech

Coming soon

