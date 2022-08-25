House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety

Read full article on original website
New York State teachers union discusses safer schools as students gear up for first day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first day of school is about a week away for most of Central New York and many parents have expressed concerns about school safety. The state teachers union hopes New York State will prioritize funding to hire critical staff and address the ongoing staffing shortage affecting most schools.
There is no age limit to buy whipped cream in New York State
A law meant to curb "whippet" drug use in teenagers has caused confusion in grocery stores across New York State. Last year, a law passed restricting the purchase of "whipped cream chargers" containing nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets", to people 21 and older. These canisters are often found inside...
90 degree day at NYS Fair, fairgoers try to beat the heat
GEDDES, N.Y. — Monday brought a beautiful but hot day at the great NYS Fair. While many people were crowding to buildings like the Expo Center which is air conditioned others were still enjoying the outdoor activities while trying to stay cool. Whether it be at a misting fan,...
California man accused of selling narcotics at NYS Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY — A 27-year-old man from California was arrested at the New York State Fairgrounds Saturday after State Police found him with Narcotics. He is accused of selling them on fair property. State Troopers said Brian M. Johnston of Elk Grove California, was found with 14 grams of...
Chubby Checker "twists" on Today in Central New York ahead of NYS Fair performance
Syracuse, N.Y. — Singer Chubby Checker, known for hits 'The Twist,' 'Let's Twist Again,' and many others joined Lisa Spitz and Sam Postich Monday on 'Today in Central New York.'. Chubby Checker will be performing at the Great New York State Fair Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Chevy Court....
2022 NYS Fair attendance numbers bouncing back after pandemic, still not at record levels
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With tickets scanned, thousands of people made their way through the gates of the New York State Fair each day since it opened on August 24. It seems obvious, even to fairgoers visiting from Dallas, Texas, but attendance numbers have taken a hit since 2019. “We...
Woman accused of setting Oriskany motel fire arrested
ORISKANY, N.Y. — According to Oneida County Sheriffs Department, an arrest has been made in connection to the arson investigation at a Motel 6 in Oriskany. On Thursday, August 25, authorities secured an arrest warrant from the Town of Whitestown for Crystal Newbold, 36, of Missouri. Newbold faces charges of arson in the second degree, a Class B felony, and criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony.
Hawk Creek Wildlife Center returns "Birds of Prey" exhibit for its ninth year at Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Wildlife fans have many chances to see the Birds of Prey exhibit at the Great New York State Fair this summer. The Hawk Creek Wildlife Center hosts three shows each day at the Fair, where visitors can see owls, hawks, eagles, falcons and other rescued birds, and learn about their role in the environment.
Heat Advisories in effect as Central New York nears record highs Monday
The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories in our area as temperatures and humidity values surge. The advisories run from noon till 7pm Monday. If you're headed out to the fair here is the breakdown of the hourly temperatures. Make sure to stay hydrated and head inside periodically to cool off.
Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
Severe thunderstorms possible today in central New York
A strong cold front will cross through New York this afternoon, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area. The line of storms will move from west to east, bringing thunderstorms into the fair after 2pm. The rain will also cool temperatures rather quickly. Computer model runs are indicating a...
Montezuma Winery offers NYS Fair visitors refreshing wine slushies with new flavor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many people visiting the 2022 New York State Fair are excited to try new foods and drinks along with exciting and interactive activities and exhibits. One popular option for fairgoers trying to stay cool on a hot day is an ice-cold wine slushie. The drinks are not hard to find on the Fairgrounds as they have become a Fair staple.
Back-to-school time can bring up anxiety--but you can help your kids adjust
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Most of us have gotten them, those first day of school jitters, but, this year, is different. There are added stresses. Yes, school is essentially back to normal as we’re much better equipped to fight COVID-19, but, that doesn’t mean every child will jump back into the swing of things like nothing happened.
