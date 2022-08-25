ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 4

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly's Daughter Joann Claims She Lost Record Deal Because Of Her Father

The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.
MUSIC
RadarOnline

R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Accuses Singer’s Lawyer Of Pressuring Her Not To Keep Singer’s Unborn Child

R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage has fired back at the singer’s lawyer after they tried to shut down her pregnancy announcement, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old girlfriend said she is very much pregnant despite Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean denying the news. Savage told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m very excited.”As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Savage released a short memoir, Love and Joy of Robert. In the book, she talked about the years she spent with Kelly before he was locked up.Savage then dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant with Kelly’s child. The announcement confused many who pointed out Kelly...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
R Kelly
RadarOnline

Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals

Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ferncliff Cemetery
TODAY.com

Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly's Fiancée Says She Is Carrying Imprisoned Singer's Child

Just before R. Kelly was sentenced to prison for 30 years after being found guilty of sex crimes and racketeering charges, he and Joycelyn Savage got engaged. Despite Savage's claims that she loved Kelly and supported him, her family had doubts that the engagement was real. "she never made the engagement known to the family, and they've never even spoken about the possibility beforehand," said the family's attorney.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
26K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy