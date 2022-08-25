Read full article on original website
Education will be key issue in the FL governor's race
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of the DeSantis administration. And it’s clear from democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly named running mate Karla Hernandez, is a teacher’s union boss from Miami-Dade.
DeSantis: Florida suing FDA to get less expensive Canadian prescription drugs
LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida is suing the federal Food and Drug Administration to buy less expensive prescription drugs from Canada. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement at a distribution facility in Lakeland, saying "All the stuff is ready to go." He explained the state used...
DeSantis awards $2.7M Job Growth grant to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about infrastructure improvements and student loan forgiveness, among other topics, in Fort Pierce on Tuesday. On infrastructure, the Florida Governor said the state set a domestic tourism record, with 2022 outpacing last year by 20 percent. DeSantis also boasted about...
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
Tuesday brings more heat and a few showers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A lingering shower or storm is possible this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Morning lows will return to the upper 70s on Tuesday with a coastal shower possible early in the morning. Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a...
Smoke from mulch fire expected for weeks in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters say smoke from a mulch fire in St. Lucie County will be lingering around for several weeks. The Glades Mulch Fire started last week. Though firefighters have it contained, crews will monitor it over the next few weeks. The Florida Forest Service...
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
