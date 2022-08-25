ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Education will be key issue in the FL governor's race

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of the DeSantis administration. And it’s clear from democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly named running mate Karla Hernandez, is a teacher’s union boss from Miami-Dade.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

DeSantis awards $2.7M Job Growth grant to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about infrastructure improvements and student loan forgiveness, among other topics, in Fort Pierce on Tuesday. On infrastructure, the Florida Governor said the state set a domestic tourism record, with 2022 outpacing last year by 20 percent. DeSantis also boasted about...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
cbs12.com

Tuesday brings more heat and a few showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A lingering shower or storm is possible this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Morning lows will return to the upper 70s on Tuesday with a coastal shower possible early in the morning. Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Smoke from mulch fire expected for weeks in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters say smoke from a mulch fire in St. Lucie County will be lingering around for several weeks. The Glades Mulch Fire started last week. Though firefighters have it contained, crews will monitor it over the next few weeks. The Florida Forest Service...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy