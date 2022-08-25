WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of the DeSantis administration. And it’s clear from democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly named running mate Karla Hernandez, is a teacher’s union boss from Miami-Dade.

