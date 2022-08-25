ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAAAJ_0hVD6xuG00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Metro’s Downtown Area Command released photos showing a woman and a vehicle they say were involved in the shooting, which occurred on Charleston Boulevard, just west of Eastern Avenue.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQ5mm_0hVD6xuG00
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmZ2w_0hVD6xuG00
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5UD5_0hVD6xuG00
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIpC7_0hVD6xuG00
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said a white Ford Fusion driven by an unidentified Hispanic woman followed a vehicle into an alley and a suspect fired several shots, striking the victim’s vehicle. There were three people in the victim’s car, including a 1-year-old. No one was injured.

Police say an unidentified male was in the passenger seat of the suspect’s car.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects, please call Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702 828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Event #LLV220800004102 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Nevada
6d ago

Welcome to Las Vegas, the New Wild West… with It’s useless Sheriff Lombardo.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Body of man missing from North Las Vegas found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family said Wednesday that the body of a man who has been missing from North Las Vegas since June was found Aug. 24. Clark Hall’s daughter said in an email that her father’s body was recovered by Red Rock Search & Rescue on Aug. 24. Hall, 77, was last seen at […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Police investigate reports of battery on Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. At approximately 5:20 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of a Battery with a Deadly Weapon at Craig Road and North Las Vegas Blvd. Officers arriving on the scene located a female victim with an injury to her head, who refused medical treatment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Las Vegas#Las Vegas Boulevard#Violent Crime#Ford Fusion#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Suspects arrested on charges of robbery of elderly man in walker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested two suspects in connection with a strongarm robbery of a 90-year-old man in a walker. Larry Taylor, 22, was arrested on Aug. 25 and booked in the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges robbery involving a vulnerable person, and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Las Vegas police said a 49-year-old man died from motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 24 around 3:38 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 49-year-old man crashed with his motorcycle at the T-intersection of Upland Boulevard and Mayflower Lane. Police said Jarrett Daniel failed to maintain his travel lane. The front tire then struck...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crash briefly shuts down northbound I-15 south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash briefly shut down northbound Interstate 15 heading into Las Vegas Tuesday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol reported a crash on NB I-15 near mile marker 7 in Jean at about 9:30 a.m. That side of the freeway was closed as authorities responded....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy