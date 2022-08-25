Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Metro’s Downtown Area Command released photos showing a woman and a vehicle they say were involved in the shooting, which occurred on Charleston Boulevard, just west of Eastern Avenue.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said a white Ford Fusion driven by an unidentified Hispanic woman followed a vehicle into an alley and a suspect fired several shots, striking the victim’s vehicle. There were three people in the victim’s car, including a 1-year-old. No one was injured.

Police say an unidentified male was in the passenger seat of the suspect’s car.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects, please call Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702 828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Event #LLV220800004102 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.