CBS News
K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway
Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.
Woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Clonazepam
BARGER SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Friday for possession with intent to deliver for various substances, according to reports. A release by the Summers County Sheriff’s Department indicates that, on Friday afternoon, a search warrant was conducted in the Barger Springs area. The search warrant...
Grandma wanted in boy's overdose facing new charges after 2 more kids test positive for drugs
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - A grandmother wanted in her infant grandson's overdose is facing more charges after police said two other children in her care tested positive for drugs. Robbie Boyer was charged after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed at a home on Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks Sunday. The boy was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.Police said 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the boy but took off when police arrived. Officers said they found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.On Friday, police announced another warrant was issued for Boyer's arrest after a 9-year-old girl tested positive for cocaine metabolite and a 3-year-old boy tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.Boyer is facing several counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Police said she's still on the run. Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
85 arrested, nearly $13M worth of narcotics seized in Florida drug trafficking investigation
Officials in Florida have arrested 85 individuals in a two-year drug trafficking investigation, recovering almost $13 million in seized drugs, which include fentanyl and cocaine. A Thursday release from the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, located in central Florida, states that detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
Man arrested after 'trying to take one of 15 bricks of cocaine that washed up on a beach'
An American man has been arrested after he allegedly picked up parcels of cocaine that he found washed up on a Mississippi beach. More than a dozen bricks emblazoned with a 'Dior' label have washed ashore in the town of Biloxi, a city that sits on the Gulf of Mexico.
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
Porta Potty drug bust
Homeless man arrested in Plainfield in a porta potty allegedly in the possession of fentynal and drug paraphernalia all over the porta potty
Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Woman charged with murder after allegedly smuggling an inmate drugs through a kiss during visitation
A woman who is accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison is facing murder charges following the death of an inmate, the Tennessee Department of Corrections announced Tuesday. Rachal Dollard is charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. During a February visit, Dollard allegedly...
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
Iowa Man Charged with Murdering 29-Year-Old Woman After Investigators Find ‘Satanic Goat’s Head’ and Telling Numbers Drawn on Whiteboard, Complaint Alleges
A 23-year-old man from Osage, Iowa, who stands accused of murdering Angela Nicole Bradbury, 29, in April 2021 was allegedly found to have drawn a “satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram” on a whiteboard along with a series of numbers that investigators view as significant.
She was found dead on the side of Route 128 in 1986. A man was just indicted for her murder.
Claire Gravel was a 20-year-old Salem State sophomore when she was killed. More than 35 years after a 20-year-old Salem State sophomore was found dead on the side of a highway in Beverly, the Essex district attorney’s office has announced that a man has been indicted in connection with her death.
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
Kansas City mother charged after 2-year-old child found dead with amphetamines in his system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother faces charges after her 2-year-old child was found dead with amphetamines in his system. According to Jackson County court documents, on Aug. 17, Kansas City Police Department officers responded to the 6500 block of Paseo Boulevard to perform a welfare check. The caller reportedly told dispatchers a child at the home was killed, and his mother didn’t take any steps to prevent the death.
Upstate N.Y. woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the heart with steak knife
CICERO, N.Y. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old woman last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a steak knife at her home. The Cicero Police Department said April Barbagallo was taken into custody Aug. 17 for first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to WSYR-TV, on...
Man sentenced to 20 years for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a large homeless encampment, among other charges.Anthony Abari, 41, and Kevin Green, 38, were convicted in January of multiple counts related to fentanyl-laced heroin trafficking conspiracy and illegally possessing a firearm.According to court documents, Abari and Relondo Hall, 27, would stop at a homeless encampment on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, sometimes daily, to distribute drugs they had obtained from Green.In January 2019, during a search warrant, police found Abari with 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, a gun, and two phones connecting him to drug dealing. While executing a search warrant in April 2019, officers found Abari in a basement, where they recovered 20 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin. In another search, police seized 298 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl belonging to Green, who had been supplying Abari and others the drugs from at least December 2018 to July 2019.Abari was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use
STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.
Drug bust leads to 4 arrests in Dorchester
BOSTON -- Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Boston on Friday afternoon. Police said everyone involved lives together on Page Street in Dorchester. After a lengthy investigation, police said officers obtained a search warrant and seized 1,302 grams of heroin, 894 grams of methamphetamine, 396 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of crack cocaine, 190 grams of powdered cocaine, $11,433 in cash, and other drug distribution accessories. Jeiler Guerrero, age 18, Braylin Guerrero, age 21, Justhin Lara-Soto, age 23, and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, age 27, were arrested. All four suspects were charged with two counts of trafficking Class A drugs and two counts of trafficking Class B drugs.
