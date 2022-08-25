Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Be Like Mike: NASCAR's Wallace switching numbers like Jordan
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did. Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The team announced the move Wednesday. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously driven the by the injured Kurt Busch, is competing for the Owner’s Championship. Ty Gibbs had been subbing for Busch the past several races. Gibbs will move to Wallace’s No. 23 for the rest of the season. Wallace will continue with his crew chief Bootie Barker while Gibbs will keep working with Billy Scott. Other than the numbers, 23XI said there will be no changes to the primary partners on either car.
