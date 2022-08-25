MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did. Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The team announced the move Wednesday. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously driven the by the injured Kurt Busch, is competing for the Owner’s Championship. Ty Gibbs had been subbing for Busch the past several races. Gibbs will move to Wallace’s No. 23 for the rest of the season. Wallace will continue with his crew chief Bootie Barker while Gibbs will keep working with Billy Scott. Other than the numbers, 23XI said there will be no changes to the primary partners on either car.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO