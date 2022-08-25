Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice declares September WV Preparedness Month
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice declared September National Preparedness Month for West Virginia to align with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) marking its official NPM. The National Preparedness Month (NPM) is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign. National Preparedness Month is an observance […]
WRDW-TV
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
Metro News
As school starts, enrollment for first charter schools grows
Enrollment numbers for West Virginia’s first charter schools are becoming clearer as school gets underway, and a few more charter schools are expected to submit applications to start up next year. West Virginia Academy in Morgantown started its academic year a few weeks ago with 470 students, according to...
WDTV
Health officials react to suspension of at-home Covid tests
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the start of the year, the free, at-home Covid-19 testing program has provided more than 16 free tests per household in the United States via the postal service. Now, that program is facing suspension due to a lack of federal funding. According to the CDC...
WDTV
September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
Metro News
More economic development announcements expected at WV Business Summit
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. –– More than 1,000 leaders in business, health, education and politics will be in Greenbrier County this week to discuss investment opportunities in the Mountain State. The 86th Annual Meeting and Business Summit, hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, runs Wednesday through...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former West Virginia School Board president Miller Hall resigns
CHARLESTON — Miller Hall, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, has resigned as a member of the board, making him the fourth senior education official to step down or transfer this month. “Throughout my 47-year career in education, my focus was always on children and...
Metro News
New Hope Gas utility owner plans better distribution system, more economic development
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This year’s $690 million sale of Hope Gas, Inc., to Hearthstone Utilities, Inc., is expected to create jobs and leverage the price and supply of natural gas for economic development. The deal, which was originally announced in February, is expected to close this week. CEO...
Metro News
West Virginia Human Rights Commission hosts Civil Rights Day ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia leaders marked Civil Rights Day on Monday with a virtual ceremony focused on efforts addressing discrimination and the work of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission. Gov. Jim Justice had signed a proclamation declaring Monday as Civil Rights Day in West Virginia with a...
Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
Cost to have a baby is rising, still less expensive in West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS)–It’s getting more expensive to welcome your new bundle of joy. According to Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant of QuoteWizard by Lending Tree, West Virginia ranks number one for the most expensive health insurance costs. But surprisingly, the Mountain State is the cheapest for labor and delivery. VinZant said he looked at three […]
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
wvpublic.org
New Director Hopes To Build Trust And Sustainability In Business Development
Development in the southern coal fields has often run into issues of trust and sustainability. For the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, business development in Nicholas, Summers, Raleigh and Fayette Counties began with relationship building. Jenna Grayson was recently named the Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the...
woay.com
West Virginia Democrats oppose Constitutional Amendments 1,2, and 4
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee met on August 27 and collectively decided to urge voters to oppose Constitutional Amendments 1,2 and 4. The amendments will appear on the General Election ballot in the November 8 election, and voters must approve for the legislation to pass.
Unaffordable and Unavailable: The grim reality as WV retail chains struggle to keep shelves stocked
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It’s no secret that working class consumers have fallen upon tough times in recent years. With skyrocketing gas prices having quickly been followed by similar increases in the cost of food and basic living supplies, budgeting in any capacity has become an even greater ordeal for many Americans just hoping to manage their homes and families day-to-day.
WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Metro News
Marsh anticipates approval of new COVID-19 booster doses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials are waiting for guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on coronavirus booster doses amid reports regarding the consideration of updated shots. The agency is expected to approve new versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots before Labor Day. The doses...
wvpublic.org
Appalachian Power Sues Coal Supplier Over Missed Deliveries
Appalachian Power is suing one of its coal suppliers, claiming breach of contract and seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages. Appalachian Power wants to recover $45 million from American Consolidated Natural Resources, formerly Murray Energy. The utility alleges ACNR failed to meet a contract to supply 2.75 million...
