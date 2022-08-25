Read full article on original website
Patricia Rocha Cantu
Patricia Rocha Cantu, 73, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born May 3, 1949, in Refugio, Texas to the late Elizardo and Magdalena Rocha Cantu. Patricia is preceded in death by her brothers, Leo Cantu, Sr., Elizardo Cantu, Jr. and Daniel Cantu; and sisters, Ida Staton and Virginia Garcia.
Beeville locals play music on the porch
Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
Hometown hero selected for 20th annual All-American Classic
The Accolades for Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell haven’t stopped with the season’s championship as he’s set to take the stage at another big game. Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce five Texas natives have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic to be held the afternoon of Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sinton welcomes new WellMed clinic
Growth in Sinton hit another milestone last week as the city continues to prosper due to new industry continuing to the area. WellMed celebrated the grand opening of its newest clinic in the Coastal Bend with WellMed Sinton, located at 8168 Hwy 77 in Sinton. The July 29 grand opening...
Beeville sweeps Aransas Pass
The Beeville Lady Trojans improved to 5-4 on the season with a 25-13, 14-25, 25-19, 25-23 non-district volleyball win over the Aransas Pass Lady Panthers on Aug. 16. Harper Green had 10 kills, two aces and digs for the Lady Trojans. Beeville was also led by Jaida Gonzales’ nine kills,...
Regional conference highlights past problems, seeking solutions, focus on ports to move forward
Senators, state reps and South Texas leaders all converged at the Solomon Ortiz Center to talk about what the future holds for South Texas. They attended the Future of the Region conference on Aug. 4 to discuss not only what they need to do to grow the region, but also find ways to fix old problems that have been plaguing the area.
Brothers take big wins at national pole vault event
Gregory-Portland has a pair of brothers leaping into the record books. On Aug. 5 and 6 Colton and Ryder Harrison competed at the Mac Vault National Meet in Navasota, TX. The two-day world-class event boasted three runways and more than 275 vaulters. Both boys were invited to compete by putting up the top marks in their respective age divisions at a qualifying meet.
Local PA wins Medical Provider of the Year
Avrian Mendez, a local physician assistant with the University of Texas Medical Branch - Correctional Managed Care (CMC) Division has been awarded medical provider of the year from the University of Texas Medical Branch CMC Division. Mendez, a Beeville native and graduate of A.C. Jones High School, is proud to be able to represent the CMC Division.
County prepares for major flooding
Preparations were underway this week in Live Oak County to deal with a potential flooding of the Nueces River based on a forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi. For the river, the flood stage is considered 25 feet....
Lady Trojans drop three matches at Sinton tournament
The Beeville Lady Trojans suffered three losses in the first day of the Sinton Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 18. The Lady Trojans began the tournament by falling 25-10, 25-23 to McAllen. Cylee Lopez had nine digs, Abby Del Bosque posted five blocks and KJ Cascarano had five assists to lead Beeville.
Taft library announces summer reading program winners
The Taft Public Library hosted a summer reading program through the months of June and July. Mr. Kippy lent a helping hand during storytime every week in support of the program. Out of 20 entries there were nine winners. Kinder-first grade – first place Nathaniel Alvarez, second place Kayson Pimental...
Lady Owls drop season opener to Falfurrias
The Odem Lady Owl volleyball season began Tuesday, Aug. 9 with a disappointing loss to Falfurrias. The Lady Owls (0-1) took game one of the match 25-20 and continued to roll with a 25-18 game two win at Owl Gym. Things went south from there as Odem dropped the next three games 19-25, 12-25, 9-15 to suffer the loss.
R.E.A.C.H. provides options for substance abuse
Project R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Education and Awareness for Community Health), implemented through the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, is an innovative community approach that expands options for substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD) services for rural Coastal Bend residents. The goal of Project R.E.A.C.H. is to address substance and...
Port welcomes newest addition to it’s growing fleet of rail cars
The Port of Corpus Christi is chugging along – literally – as it added some new locomotives to the roster. Last week, the port welcomed Watco’s newest short line, the Texas Coastal Bend Railroad (TCBR) and unveiled two locomotives emblazoned with the Port of Corpus Christi logo at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Comanche lived under strict guidelines
On the surface, the Comanche culture seemed to be a pure democracy, but actually the individual was tightly ruled by custom and tradition. The individual thought he was free, because there was no one in his band telling him what he must do, even his own chiefs. Everything was by persuasion.
Safety concerns halt Harbor Bridge construction yet again
The construction of the new Harbor Bridge hit another bump in the road as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released a statement about safety concerns it has with the project. The project broke ground on Aug. 8, 2016. Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) directed project developer...
Local industry paying its fair share despite no bond referendum
(This response is to an op-ed piece titled ‘A bond referendum for county facilities is needed so that local industry will pay its fair share’ written by Bill T. Wilson II that was published in the Aug. 4 edition of The News of San Patricio. The article can be found at Mysoutex.com)
