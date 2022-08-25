Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
Man horrified after he seeing his wife harm their baby
It’s fairly normal for parents to have negative thoughts when caring for a baby, according to BigThink. These are the effects of stress. But an emotionally stable person won’t act on those thoughts.
Princess Diana Had Affairs Throughout Her Marriage to Charles, but With Who?
The fissures that opened up between Princess Diana and the British Royal Family have been well documented, as has the pretty rapid dissolution of her marriage to Prince Charles. Article continues below advertisement. Because Diana and Charles were barely speaking to one another for large chunks of time, it was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Dated On and Off Before ‘RHOA’ — Their Relationship Timeline
After working as a high-profile attorney for stars like Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, Phaedra Parks accepted her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. From the beginning, many viewers became entranced by the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle’s” wit, humor, and ability to read her co-stars at the drop of a hat.
Will Comedian Aries Spears's Net Worth See Growth in 2022? Plus, His Lizzo Comments, Explained
In this day and age, it’s easy for comedians to become public enemy No. 1. In October 2021, Dave Chappelle came under fire for making comments about trans women. Kevin Hart also had a scandal of his own back in 2018 when old tweets about anti-gay rhetoric resurfaced around the time he was set to host the Academy Awards. And now, it appears that Aries Spears is the current comedian under fire, and with good reason.
What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apollo Nida Had a Guest Spot on ‘RHOA’ Years After Going to Jail — Why Was He Arrested?
For the last few years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has publicly shared her experiences with dating someone behind bars. In case you forgot, Sheree began dating Tyrone Gilliams while he served time in prison for security and wire fraud schemes. However, when the She By Sheree founder returned to RHOA Season 14, she revealed that her union with Tyrone wouldn’t last much longer.
'Beyond Scared Straight' Star Ashley Tropez Has Died Tragically at Just 24 Years Old
If you watched Beyond Scared Straight, you might remember when Ashley Tropez was featured on the show. The show focused on youngsters with serious issues in their personal life who were "scared straight" through terrifying experiences visiting a functioning prison. Article continues below advertisement. Ashley was one of the faces...
You'd Be Shocked to Learn How Much Money People Are Asking for Princess Diana Beanie Babies
It goes without saying at this point that the most famous modern member of the British Royal Family is the late Princess Diana, who died in 1997. The People's Princess changed the monarchy, and even to this day her legacy reverberates through the likes of her sons, Princes Harry and William.
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated More Than a Few Supermodels During His Decades-Long Career
Nothing lasts forever, and this has proven to be especially true for celebrity couples. In late August, reports confirmed that country music duo Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans split after nearly five years of marriage. Days later, news broke that yet another twosome has called it quits. Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating...
An Incestuous Family Tree Reveals How Daenerys Is Related to the Mad King
Although our new favorite show, HBO's House of the Dragon, offers us a closer look into the infamous Targaryen dynasty (alongside more familial drama and dragons than ever before), all we can currently think about is Daenerys Targaryen. The beloved Mother of Dragons is one of the most remarkable characters...
Robert LuPone, the Star of 'The Sopranos' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Died at Age 76
The actor Robert LuPone, who played Dr. Bruce Cusamano, Tony's go-to physician in The Sopranos, has died at age 76. The Brooklyn native who landed roles in iconic movies like Jesus Christ Superstar and Funny Games, lost his life on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Robert portrayed...
Actor Brett Goldstein Steals Hearts in 'Ted Lasso' — Is He Dating Anyone?
Since landing his big break on Apple TV Plus's hit series Ted Lasso, actor Brett Goldstein has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood's newest heartthrobs. The British actor stars as the fan-favorite Roy Kent, a foul-mouthed former midfielder-turned assistant coach of AFC Richmond. Brett has received many accolades for his portrayal, including a Primetime Emmy Award.
'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' Star Richard Roat Passed Away at 89 Years Old
When you think of actors who maintained successful, decades-long careers in television, Richard Roat comes to mind. The star worked tirelessly from the early 1960s onward to establish himself in Hollywood. Throughout that time, he nabbed roles on now-classic television shows such as Friends, Cheers, and Seinfeld, which solidified his star power.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
26K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 2