Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody sets theme for holiday lights

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 6 days ago
Dunwoody will host another year of holiday lights at Brook Run Park with a new theme: “Candy Land.”

The Dunwoody City Council viewed an $80,000 contract for installation of its third year of holiday lights at its Aug. 22 meeting. The contract is to Chitwood Studios, who did the lights last year , and includes a 10% contingency, making for a total of $88,000.

According to city staff, the theme for this year’s holiday light show will be “Candy Land.” City documents show that the set up will include a section of the park focused on ice cream treats with an ice cream truck set up for pictures, a large decoration in the shape of a chocolate volcano cake, a life-size gum ball machine, and more.

The celebration is set to take place Dec. 1-31 at Brook Run Park. The contract is expected to be on the consent agenda at the council’s next meeting.

