Confessed murderer in Decatur dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
55-year-old Johnny Dwight Whited was facing a murder charge in the 1995 death of Christopher Alvin Dailey.
Court documents say that Whited’s defense attorney came before the court at an arraignment hearing on June 27, 2022, and reported that the defendant had died. On July 3, the case was officially dismissed.
Whited called police on November 18, 2020, to confess to Dailey’s murder.
According to the police report at the time, Decatur Police Officers were called to the area of George Russell Road Southwest to investigate the body of a man that was found. He was later identified as Dailey.
Throughout the investigation, police discovered that Dailey had been killed by a single gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
However, despite an extensive investigation, a suspect was never developed. In the years that followed, the case was revisited several times in search of new leads.
After Whited called to confess, detectives met with him. They said he provided them with information that matched evidence and other details in the case.
After Whited called to confess, detectives met with him. They said he provided them with information that matched evidence and other details in the case.

Following their talk, Whited was officially arrested and charged with murder. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
