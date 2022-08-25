Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.

NORCROSS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO