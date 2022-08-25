Read full article on original website
An Incestuous Family Tree Reveals How Daenerys Is Related to the Mad King
Although our new favorite show, HBO's House of the Dragon, offers us a closer look into the infamous Targaryen dynasty (alongside more familial drama and dragons than ever before), all we can currently think about is Daenerys Targaryen. The beloved Mother of Dragons is one of the most remarkable characters...
'The Price Is Right' Is the Longest-Running Game Show in US History — What's With the Reruns?
You're either tuned in religiously on every weekday or you're a kid in the early 2000s sick at home on a school day with nothing else on TV, because you're probably watching The Price Is Right on CBS. The popular American game show has been on the air since 1956 and is currently the longest-running game show in U.S. history. Contestants are picked from an excited studio audience to compete in a series of money-guessing games for a chance to win enormous prizes and big bucks.
The Series Finale of 'Animal Kingdom' Has Come and Gone — But Is This Really the End?
It’s been four years shy of a decade since the critically acclaimed crime drama Animal Kingdom first premiered on TNT. Since then, fans have grown to know and love the cast of criminal masterminds despite their perceived flaws. But has their story come to an end? Read on for...
'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump
Fans of Game of Thrones had high expectations for the first official prequel, House of the Dragon. And as of right now, those expectations have been exceeded. But one thing fans aren't so sure about is the planned time jump at some point in the first season and how the show will feel once a few cast members have been replaced to age up characters. Mainly, Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Dated On and Off Before ‘RHOA’ — Their Relationship Timeline
After working as a high-profile attorney for stars like Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, Phaedra Parks accepted her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. From the beginning, many viewers became entranced by the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle’s” wit, humor, and ability to read her co-stars at the drop of a hat.
What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
Will Comedian Aries Spears's Net Worth See Growth in 2022? Plus, His Lizzo Comments, Explained
In this day and age, it’s easy for comedians to become public enemy No. 1. In October 2021, Dave Chappelle came under fire for making comments about trans women. Kevin Hart also had a scandal of his own back in 2018 when old tweets about anti-gay rhetoric resurfaced around the time he was set to host the Academy Awards. And now, it appears that Aries Spears is the current comedian under fire, and with good reason.
You'd Be Shocked to Learn How Much Money People Are Asking for Princess Diana Beanie Babies
It goes without saying at this point that the most famous modern member of the British Royal Family is the late Princess Diana, who died in 1997. The People's Princess changed the monarchy, and even to this day her legacy reverberates through the likes of her sons, Princes Harry and William.
Is Dawn Lyen-Gardner Stepping Away From 'Queen Sugar'? What's Happening to Charley?
Ever since the first season of Queen Sugar premiered in 2016, the show has gotten tons of positive feedback from viewers. Season 7 premieres on Sep. 6, 2022, continuing where things left off at the end of Season 6. The show is about a trio of adult siblings doing their best to live life in Louisiana.
Apollo Nida Had a Guest Spot on ‘RHOA’ Years After Going to Jail — Why Was He Arrested?
For the last few years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has publicly shared her experiences with dating someone behind bars. In case you forgot, Sheree began dating Tyrone Gilliams while he served time in prison for security and wire fraud schemes. However, when the She By Sheree founder returned to RHOA Season 14, she revealed that her union with Tyrone wouldn’t last much longer.
Brush up on the 7 Rings of Power Before Watching the Titular Prime Video Series
In case you've been living under a rock, everyone and their mother is gearing up for the highly-anticipated premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Set many years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the upcoming fantasy prequel series takes viewers on a journey to the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional world known as Middle-earth.
Is FX's 'The Patient' on Hulu Based on a True Story? It Stars Steve Carell
Season 1 of The Patient has premiered with Steve Carell in the leading role of Dr. Alan Strauss. The 2022 show is about a therapist who is being held hostage by one of his out-of-control patients. When Sam admits to being a serial killer, Alan must figure out what he can do to survive the situation.
There Will Be One Less Member of 'The Conners' in Season 5 — Who's Leaving the Show?
Despite its rocky start as the Roseanne revival, The Conners has really settled into itself as it swings into Season 5. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has done an exceptional job picking up where her sarcastic mother left off, bringing her own sardonic quips and motherhood journey. It's been a joy meeting the next generation of the family as well as getting to hang out with Katey Sagal, who plays Dan's (John Goodman) new wife, Louise.
'The Rings of Power' Takes Fans Back to Middle-earth — When Does It Take Place?
Prepare to channel your inner hobbit with the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The upcoming Prime Video original — which is the most expensive television series ever made — takes viewers back to Middle-earth and follows an "ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil," according to its official synopsis.
Fans Speculate About Why Michael Fishman Is Leaving 'The Conners,' and It's Not Pretty
After Roseanne Barr was forced to leave her own spinoff series, which is now titled The Conners, the fates of many legacy cast members have been a point of contention. Many have remained in the series throughout the first four seasons, but now, it’s been announced that Michael Fishman will be leaving The Conners ahead of Season 5.
