In this scene we see the heartbreaking opening to The Last of Us Part 1. It can be difficult to watch so that keep that in mind. The game opens in Austin, Texas on Joel's birthday. He gets home to his daughter Sarah who stayed up waiting for him. Quickly things go south and Joel's neighbors break in. From there, Tommy, Joel, and Sarah hop in a car and try to escape the city. This is set to fidelity mode meaning it favors resolution of framerate, and was captured in 4K. The Last of Us Part I is available for PS5 on September 2nd.

