Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Leaked
Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.
The Last Of Us PS5 - First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay
In this scene we see the heartbreaking opening to The Last of Us Part 1. It can be difficult to watch so that keep that in mind. The game opens in Austin, Texas on Joel's birthday. He gets home to his daughter Sarah who stayed up waiting for him. Quickly things go south and Joel's neighbors break in. From there, Tommy, Joel, and Sarah hop in a car and try to escape the city. This is set to fidelity mode meaning it favors resolution of framerate, and was captured in 4K. The Last of Us Part I is available for PS5 on September 2nd.
Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Origins Coming To PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium In September
Sony has revealed the next slate of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers on September 20, with Arkane's time-traveling first-person shooter Deathloop among the new additions. Deathloop--GameSpot's 2021 Game Of The Year--will join both the Extra and Premium tiers this month, giving subscribers the opportunity to...
Amazon Gaming Week Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
Amazon Gaming Week is back, and from now until September 9 you’ll find a variety of games and gaming accessories available with steep price cuts. Whether you’re looking to stock up on new titles, upgrade your desktop, or pick up a new monitor for your battlestation, Amazon has you covered for the next week and change. We’ve perused its catalog to uncover the best deals, which you’ll find listed below. Just make sure to check out the savings before they disappear on September 9.
