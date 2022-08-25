Read full article on original website
Will Dean Unglert Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Soon? She Dropped a Big Hint...
A Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert proposal may be on the horizon. On Monday, the former Bachelor contestant, 27, teased a potential engagement on her Instagram Story, according to a report by US Weekly. Over an image of a steering wheel, she wrote, "I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean."
Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott took a trip to the wild, wild West. In separate posts from the actress, 42, and HGTV star, 44, they shared a glimpse into a recent vacation to Wyoming. Scott shared a selfie posed with Deschanel in front of a prairie landscape and big blue...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Ex Nate Addresses Whether He Dated 2 Women at Once: 'I'm Deeply Sorry'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. The men told all on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette — and one man in particular had some explaining to do. Host Jesse Palmer grilled Gabby Windey's former frontrunner Nate Mitchell on internet rumors about whether he withheld...
Director James Gunn Says He Keeps 'Long List' of Actors He'll 'Never Work with': 'Life's Too Short'
James Gunn keeps tabs on Hollywood. The Guardians of the Galaxy director, 56, answered fan questions over the weekend on Twitter about his process as a director. One person took the opportunity to ask Gunn how he would respond to an actor who "isn't working out." "...if you as a...
Robert LuPone, 'Sopranos' Actor and Patti LuPone's Brother, Dead from Pancreatic Cancer at 76
Robert LuPone, an actor known for his work on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. MCC Theater, which LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death from pancreatic cancer via Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after...
Eddie Murphy Wears His Character's Signature Jacket on Set of 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel
Eddie Murphy is back to his Beverly Hills Cop roots. The actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley on Tuesday in Los Angeles alongside his stunt double. Adding to the nostalgia? Both Murphy, 61, and his stunt double were snapped in...
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'
Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
'AGT' Comedian Mike E. Winfield Reacts to 'Amazing' Offer from Howie Mandel to Open at His Upcoming Show
Even if comedian contestant Mike E. Winfield doesn't make it to the America's Got Talent finale, he's got himself a job. Howie Mandel surprised everyone on Tuesday night when he invited the season 17 semifinalist to open up for him at an upcoming comedy show following Winfield's stellar live show performance.
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!'
Ashlee Simpson Ross has a first grader on her hands!. On Tuesday, the "I Do" singer, 37, shared a photo from daughter Jagger's first day of school. "First grade here she comes!" the proud mom captioned the cute photo on her Instagram Story. The sassy 7-year-old posed with both hands...
'Red Table Talk' Announces Return Date Featuring New Episode with 'iCarly' Alum Jennette McCurdy
Red Table Talk is bringing the conversation back. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Facebook Watch series starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris will return Sept. 7 with a new episode featuring guest Jennette McCurdy. The iCarly alum, now 30, has a new memoir out titled...
Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer 'the Absolute Best' amid His 'Chicago P.D.' Exit News
Tracy Spiridakos is showing the love for her on-screen husband, Jesse Lee Soffer, following news of his departure from Chicago P.D. In an Instagram post Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a selfie with her longtime costar and a sweet tribute acknowledging the announcement. "I guess the word is out…Jesse, what...
Charlbi Dean's Fiancé Luke Volker Speaks Out After Her Sudden Death at 32
Charlbi Dean's fiancé Luke Volker is thanking fans for their condolences after the 32-year-old actress/model's sudden death. Dean died Monday in New York City of an unexpected illness, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. On Wednesday, her model/artist fiancé shared a brief video on his Instagram to show appreciation for messages he received after the news.
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Photo from Novalee's First Day of School: 'Slow Down Baby'
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are sending their big girl off to second grade!. On Monday, Baltierra, 30, shared a photo of daughter Novalee, 7, on her first day of school. The newly-minted second grader posed in black jeans and a gray shirt with colorful polka dots, completing the look with a black motorcycle jacket.
Kelly Ripa Praises Mark Consuelos's 'Big Hat Energy' in Tropical Pic with Special Nod to Daughter Lola
Kelly Ripa likes her husband's "big hat energy." The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of Mark Consuelos lounging poolside. The pic showed off the Riverdale alum's ripped physique leading down to the woven hat, which was resting, ahem, just below his torso. Ripa...
Tom Schwartz Had 'Five Heart-to-Hearts' with James Kennedy After Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors
Tom Schwartz had to have a sit-down with Vanderpump Rules cast mate James Kennedy after rumors bubbled up that Schwartz crossed a line with Kennedy's ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. Schwartz, 39, addresses the rumors he and Leviss, 27, hooked up at Coachella in April. Though Schwartz said that he "wasn't...
Jordan Peele Teases Possible 'Nope' Sequel: 'We're Not Over Telling All of These Stories'
There might be more Nope sightings in the future. Jordan Peele's third film, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, hit theaters on July 22 and has earned more than $100 million at the domestic box office — a big feat for an R-rated original movie. The New...
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are always prepared to put their daughter first. On Tuesday, the Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 29, shared adorable photos from Ryder's first day of kindergarten. "Kindergarten here we come! 🥰 so excited for Ryder's first day!" Floyd captioned the set of photos. "Thank you...
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
Chris Rock and Javier Bardem Face Off in Tense Trailer for 'Look at Me'
The first trailer for Look at Me has arrived. In the short film, which will premiere out-of-competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Chris Rock, 57, plays a gala organizer and costar Javier Bardem, 53, is the drummer for the event. Alongside Rock and Bardem, the short also stars...
Richard Roat, Who Appeared in 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends', Dead at 89
Richard Roat, a prolific character actor who had memorable roles on television shows spanning nearly 50 years, has died. He was 89. The actor passed away on Aug. 5 in Orange County, California, according to his obituary in the Los Angeles Times. The veteran performer amassed more than 135 roles...
