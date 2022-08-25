A seven-team race is developing for six National League playoff spots. The Dodgers are running away with the West, 19.5 games ahead of the second-place Padres. The Cardinals are beginning to separate themselves from the Brewers, six games ahead entering Tuesday. The Mets and Braves continue to vie for the top spot in the East, with just three games between them, but the second-place finisher is already almost assured a wild card.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO