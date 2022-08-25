Read full article on original website
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
Dodgers will deploy six-man rotation with Clayton Kershaw returning
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to get franchise royalty Clayton Kershaw back on the hill in the coming days. Kershaw was removed from an Aug. 4 start against the San Francisco Giants due to a back injury, which resulted in the Dodgers placing him on the injured list. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Saturday, where he threw 70 pitches across four innings.
MLB Playoff Watch: Cardinals start to separate in NL Central
A seven-team race is developing for six National League playoff spots. The Dodgers are running away with the West, 19.5 games ahead of the second-place Padres. The Cardinals are beginning to separate themselves from the Brewers, six games ahead entering Tuesday. The Mets and Braves continue to vie for the top spot in the East, with just three games between them, but the second-place finisher is already almost assured a wild card.
Angels and Yankees meet with series tied 1-1
New York Yankees (79-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-9, 3.05 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -196, Angels +166; over/under is...
The Phillies Won the Kyle Gibson Trade
Over a full year later, it's safe to deem the Philadelphia Phillies the victors of the Kyle Gibson trade.
Reds and Cardinals meet to determine series winner
St. Louis Cardinals (75-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-77, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Reds +192; over/under is 9...
When Will Domínguez Return to the Phillies?
Seranthony Domínguez could return to the Philadelphia Phillies as soon as their next home stand.
Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
White Sox manager La Russa misses game with health issue
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night's game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue. The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday. La Russa's absence was announced about...
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best
The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
Justin Verlander to injured list: What it means for Astros, AL Cy Young race
For a half-decade, Justin Verlander has waged a successful and admirable battle against the inevitability of time. Whereas most big-league hurlers see their effectiveness slide as they age into their mid-to-late 30s, Verlander has remained one of the game’s most dominant pitchers, even at age 39. His resurgence this...
Braves rookie Spencer Strider's fastball is much more than raw gas
A grunt, a whir, a whiff, a pop, a shake of the head, a confident strut from a mustachioed man in tight pants, a dissatisfied trudge back to the dugout. That’s usually how things go when Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ superb rookie hurler, unleashes his trademark four-seam fastball. Ask any catcher who has been given the responsibility or privilege of handling that fastball, and they’ll all use the same word: electric. That’s fitting; electricity moves at 90% the speed of light, just like Strider’s triple-digit fastball.
Dodgers bring win streak into matchup with the Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers (90-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-48, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA, .55 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -148, Dodgers +126; over/under is...
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jordan Hicks' mind-blowing two-seamer
As the playoff races heat up, so does the pitching. And there’s plenty of heat in my filthiest pitches from this week!. 1. Jordan Hicks’ mind-blowing, 101 mph two-seamer movement. I’m not sure what you do with this pitch other than hope that it’s a ball. Look at...
Gunnar Henderson, Miguel Vargas lead top 10 MLB prospects to watch in September
September is on the horizon, which means more of baseball’s top prospects are set to make an impact at the major-league level. We’ve already seen teams add more of their top minor-league talents in recent days and weeks. Oakland called up top prospect Shea Langeliers on Aug. 16. A day later, Mets slugger Brett Baty got the call. On Monday, Arizona added top prospect Corbin Carroll.
Houston Astros' Framber Valdez is MLB's new ground-ball king
On Tuesday against the Rangers, Astros lefty Framber Valdez will attempt to do something only four other pitchers have done in the past century of Major League Baseball: deliver a 22nd consecutive quality start. Chris Carpenter went on to win the NL Cy Young Award in 2005. Jake Arrieta’s quality...
Exhibition games start Feb 24 as MLB hopes for normal spring
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's exhibition season will begin Feb. 24 in Arizona when San Diego hosts Seattle in Peoria and Kansas City takes on Texas in Surprise, the start of what could be the first normal spring training since 2019. All 30 teams are scheduled to...
Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman is already MLB's best catcher
Adley Rutschman is already the best catcher in baseball. The magic happens at least once a game — but only if you're paying attention. It's not particularly sexy or eye-catching, but on a daily basis, the Orioles' rookie catcher does something downright remarkable at the plate: He doesn't swing.
