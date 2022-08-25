ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Dodgers will deploy six-man rotation with Clayton Kershaw returning

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to get franchise royalty Clayton Kershaw back on the hill in the coming days. Kershaw was removed from an Aug. 4 start against the San Francisco Giants due to a back injury, which resulted in the Dodgers placing him on the injured list. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Saturday, where he threw 70 pitches across four innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: Cardinals start to separate in NL Central

A seven-team race is developing for six National League playoff spots. The Dodgers are running away with the West, 19.5 games ahead of the second-place Padres. The Cardinals are beginning to separate themselves from the Brewers, six games ahead entering Tuesday. The Mets and Braves continue to vie for the top spot in the East, with just three games between them, but the second-place finisher is already almost assured a wild card.
MLB
FOX Sports

Angels and Yankees meet with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (79-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-9, 3.05 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -196, Angels +166; over/under is...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Reds and Cardinals meet to determine series winner

St. Louis Cardinals (75-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-77, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Reds +192; over/under is 9...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

White Sox manager La Russa misses game with health issue

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night's game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue. The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday. La Russa's absence was announced about...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best

The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
MLB
FOX Sports

Justin Verlander to injured list: What it means for Astros, AL Cy Young race

For a half-decade, Justin Verlander has waged a successful and admirable battle against the inevitability of time. Whereas most big-league hurlers see their effectiveness slide as they age into their mid-to-late 30s, Verlander has remained one of the game’s most dominant pitchers, even at age 39. His resurgence this...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Braves rookie Spencer Strider's fastball is much more than raw gas

A grunt, a whir, a whiff, a pop, a shake of the head, a confident strut from a mustachioed man in tight pants, a dissatisfied trudge back to the dugout. That’s usually how things go when Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ superb rookie hurler, unleashes his trademark four-seam fastball. Ask any catcher who has been given the responsibility or privilege of handling that fastball, and they’ll all use the same word: electric. That’s fitting; electricity moves at 90% the speed of light, just like Strider’s triple-digit fastball.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Dodgers bring win streak into matchup with the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-48, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA, .55 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -148, Dodgers +126; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Gunnar Henderson, Miguel Vargas lead top 10 MLB prospects to watch in September

September is on the horizon, which means more of baseball’s top prospects are set to make an impact at the major-league level. We’ve already seen teams add more of their top minor-league talents in recent days and weeks. Oakland called up top prospect Shea Langeliers on Aug. 16. A day later, Mets slugger Brett Baty got the call. On Monday, Arizona added top prospect Corbin Carroll.
MLB
FOX Sports

Houston Astros' Framber Valdez is MLB's new ground-ball king

On Tuesday against the Rangers, Astros lefty Framber Valdez will attempt to do something only four other pitchers have done in the past century of Major League Baseball: deliver a 22nd consecutive quality start. Chris Carpenter went on to win the NL Cy Young Award in 2005. Jake Arrieta’s quality...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Exhibition games start Feb 24 as MLB hopes for normal spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's exhibition season will begin Feb. 24 in Arizona when San Diego hosts Seattle in Peoria and Kansas City takes on Texas in Surprise, the start of what could be the first normal spring training since 2019. All 30 teams are scheduled to...
MLB
FOX Sports

Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman is already MLB's best catcher

Adley Rutschman is already the best catcher in baseball. The magic happens at least once a game — but only if you're paying attention. It's not particularly sexy or eye-catching, but on a daily basis, the Orioles' rookie catcher does something downright remarkable at the plate: He doesn't swing.
BALTIMORE, MD

