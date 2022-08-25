Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Stephen Curry Jokes Son Canon Already 'Thinks He's the Mayor' of His Preschool Before First Day
Stephen Curry is gearing students up for the back-to-school season. Speaking with PEOPLE about the partnership between his Oakland-based organization Eat. Learn. Play. and Rakuten, the NBA star shared his excitement for students in the Bay Area and beyond to return to the classroom. Of all his children, Curry says...
All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding
On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”
Stephen And Ayesha Curry Announce Initiative To Close Oakland’s Childhood Literacy Gap
Stephen and Ayesha Curry have announced a new program to combat the childhood literacy gaps in Oakland, Calif. The couple‘s multimillion-dollar initiative is a product of the three-year partnership between their nonprofit foundation Eat. Learn. Play. and system software company Workday. According to the foundation’s press release, Oakland’s literacy rates have been slow and incremental, with only 15.4% of Black and 12.5% of Latino/a elementary school students reading at grade level. More from VIBE.comSteph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate Long Beach Basketball CourtSteph Curry Takes Aim At Boston Fans After NBA Finals Game 5 Win: "Ayesha Curry Can Cook"Lebron James Top...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Serena Williams Admitted She’s ‘Sad’ Over Her Daughter’s Reaction to Her Quitting Tennis
Serena Williams broke the news to her 4-year-old daughter Olympia that she’s retiring from tennis. Her little one’s response? “Yes!” The athlete shared that moment in her recent interview with TIME Magazine and opened up about why that reaction was hard to swallow. “That kind of...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Styles Her Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress
Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family. Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality's gorgeous […]
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's Half Birthday at Hall of Fame Ceremony
Last weekend called for double the celebrations for the Mahomes family. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame where he was joined for the ceremony by wife Brittany Mahomes and their daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months. In addition to commemorating the NFL star's big...
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms
An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
Ricki Lake Shares Transformation Photos Following Treatment for Hair Loss: 'Finally at Peace'
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
