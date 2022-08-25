ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding

On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Stephen And Ayesha Curry Announce Initiative To Close Oakland’s Childhood Literacy Gap

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have announced a new program to combat the childhood literacy gaps in Oakland, Calif. The couple‘s multimillion-dollar initiative is a product of the three-year partnership between their nonprofit foundation Eat. Learn. Play. and system software company Workday. According to the foundation’s press release, Oakland’s literacy rates have been slow and incremental, with only 15.4% of Black and 12.5% of Latino/a elementary school students reading at grade level. More from VIBE.comSteph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate Long Beach Basketball CourtSteph Curry Takes Aim At Boston Fans After NBA Finals Game 5 Win: "Ayesha Curry Can Cook"Lebron James Top...
OAKLAND, CA
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
