Jewish group hails wins for pro-Israel Goldman, Maloney in NY Democratic primaries

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
 6 days ago

A prominent Jewish group applauded the victories of pro-Israel voices in Tuesday’s Democratic House primaries — including Dan Goldman ‘s win over Yuh-Line Niou, who backed the boycott , divestment and sanctions movement against the Jewish state.

The American Jewish Congress also rejoiced over Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s victory over incumbent state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who was endorsed by “Squad” member and Israel critic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez .

“As in previous cycles, some far-left progressive candidates aimed to shift the debate on Israel — either by expressing openness on conditioning aid to Israel, a matter of strategic importance to American national security, or by discounting the plaguing impacts that platforms like the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement have on American Jews,” the AJC said in a note to supporters.

“And, just as in previous years, these candidates lost to more moderate and center-left opponents — they found themselves on the wrong side of their electorate and their views repudiated.

Dan Goldman was projected to have won over Yuh-Line Niou, though Niou has not conceded.
Craig Ruttle/AP
The American Jewish Congress also rejoiced over Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s victory over AOC-backed state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

“This was confirmed by the overwhelming win of incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney against NY State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who was endorsed by `Squad’ member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Daniel Goldman’s critical win against BDS-supporting State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou; and others.”

Goldman was projected to have won a squeaker over Niou in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District covering Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn, though Niou has not conceded.

Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the House Democrats’ fundraising arm, blew out Biaggi in the 17th Congressional District covering Westchester and parts of the Hudson Valley.

Biaggi said she was pro-Israel and distanced herself from AOC’s criticisms of America’s longtime ally.

Ocasio-Cortez notoriously voted ”nay” on a House resolution in 2019 opposing the BDS movement and has been critical of Israel’s actions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“Due to these primary results, no matter who wins in November, the New York delegation will continue to remain strongly pro-Israel just as it has always been,” the AJC added.

