Oklahoma County, OK

Campaign manager sues challenger in labor commissioner’s race

By Ben Felder, Oklahoman
 6 days ago
Fount Holland, a campaign consultant who is representing the state labor commissioner in her reelection bid, has filed a lawsuit against her challenger for slander following a Republican primary election that turned contentious.

Holland represents the campaign of Leslie Osborn, who won a Republican runoff this week over Rep. Sean Roberts.

During the campaign, Roberts mentioned Holland multiple times while attacking Osborn’s campaign, including a press release that discussed Holland’s arrest in 2016 for violating campaign finance laws when he ran Joy Hofmeister's campaign for state superintendent.

The 2016 charges against Holland and four other individuals included violating limits on candidate contributions and illegally colluding with a dark money group during the race, which is illegal for candidates and their staff. Holland denied any wrongdoing and Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater dropped the charges in 2017. The court records have been removed.

“There is no admissible evidence that Holland was arrested, charged or convicted of any crime,” Holland’s lawsuit states.

Neither Holland nor Roberts responded to requests for comment.

Holland now owns Campaign Advocacy Management Professionals LLC, a political consulting firm that represented Osborn in her reelection bid for labor commissioner.

Roberts, who challenged Osborn in the Republican primary, accused her of not being a true conservative and ignoring social issues important to the party’s base.

In one press release, Roberts called Holland “corrupt” and accused him of “coordinating with dark money” during Osborn’s campaign. Roberts supplied no evidence of his accusation.

In his lawsuit, Holland said Roberts' "campaign appears to be out of control and desperate for a win, willing to say anything."

