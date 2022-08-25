Bridgeport, CT - The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will kick off their rousing 77th season with the appropriately titled, Turn, Turn, Turn, as they will say goodbye (for now) to beloved music director / conductor Eric Jacobsen who will be stepping down from his role in April 2023. Before he goes though, Jacobsen will conduct the first (and last) concert of the 77th season beginning September 10, 2022 with Jacobsen’s Ninth, honoring the beginning of his ninth season as Music Director. The show will feature Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 8” and will be joined by the exciting young pianist Ying Li, who will solo onRachmaninoff’s 4th Piano Concerto. Rounding out the evening’s music will be the overture from “die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss Jr. Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 8” has been called his happiest and most optimistic; combining this with the passion of the Rachmaninoff and the exuberance of “die Fledermaus”, GBS will open its season with great joy.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO