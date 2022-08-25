ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

New Paradigm Theatre Presents "Project Cabaret" Class Program & Show

Fairfield, CT - The New Paradigm Theatre presents “Project Cabaret”, six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that the performers help create! The final show will be presented in a “Cabaret” club-style space with desserts and coffee, while students test their wings as performers, MCs and content creators! And each cabaret class will have the chance to perform solos and group numbers with a guest star from Broadway, Film or TV in their final cabaret performance.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Theater Barn Announces 2022-2023 Kids Workshop Season

The Ridgefield Theater Barn recently opened registration for their Fall workshops, Oliver, Jr, for teens, and The Day the Aliens Attacked Ridgefield, for younger performers. In addition, they have announced their entire season of teen and youth workshops through the end of the school year offering parents and kids the opportunity to plan (and register) ahead, and potentially save money with discounted packages if kids are enrolled for an entire season of workshops.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is HIRING a Museum Interpreter

Our museum is growing, and we’re looking for people to help support our mission-driven work! Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is currently hiring for a part-time Museum Interpreter. The Museum Interpreter creates engaging, accessible, and memorable experiences for visitors by delivering tours of our historic tavern museum and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25 th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’

The Center for Family Justice (CFJ) is hosting the 25th Annual Speaking of Women luncheon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. at The Waterview in Monroe, CT. Presented by M & T Bank, this annual fundraiser features Stephanie Land, the New York Times bestselling author of Maid: Hard Work, Low Wages and a Mother's Will to Survive, which is the real-life inspiration for the Emmy-nominated Netflix original series MAID.
MONROE, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Multi-Sensory Academics

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Multi-Sensory Academics!
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!

Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Golf Performance Center Announces 2022 Foster and Ouimet Cup Winners

The Golf Performance Center (The GPC) – a junior golf academy and industry thought leader in player development innovations, premium technology and facilities – has awarded scholarships to Jake Portugal and Jack Yaggi, winners of the Foster Cup and Ouimet Cup, respectively. The Foster and Ouimet Cup Series...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Public Library 2022 September Program Calendar

The Friends of the Library annual fundraiser, Party in the Stacks, is back!. This year's event hosts a storybook theme, Party in the Stacks, Where Dreams Come True. This adults-only event features delicious themed appetizers from Christopher Martin's, specialty drink and adult beverages from The Crushed Grape, music, dancing, raffle/auction prizes, and a trivia contest! Costumes are optional, but encouraged. What could be better than channeling your inner childhood storybook hero - whether a princess, wizard, or Winnie the Pooh - and celebrating in the library after-hours! Tickets are available to purchase at Bidding Owl, (credit/paypal) or at the Library Circulation desk (cash/check).
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

GBS Celebrates Conductor Eric Jacobsen's Final Season

Bridgeport, CT - The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will kick off their rousing 77th season with the appropriately titled, Turn, Turn, Turn, as they will say goodbye (for now) to beloved music director / conductor Eric Jacobsen who will be stepping down from his role in April 2023. Before he goes though, Jacobsen will conduct the first (and last) concert of the 77th season beginning September 10, 2022 with Jacobsen’s Ninth, honoring the beginning of his ninth season as Music Director. The show will feature Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 8” and will be joined by the exciting young pianist Ying Li, who will solo onRachmaninoff’s 4th Piano Concerto. Rounding out the evening’s music will be the overture from “die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss Jr. Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 8” has been called his happiest and most optimistic; combining this with the passion of the Rachmaninoff and the exuberance of “die Fledermaus”, GBS will open its season with great joy.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

The Wilton Playshop Auditions for Jekyll & Hyde

The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, September 13th at 7pm at The Wilton Playshop. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Wednesday, September 14th. Directed by Todd Santa Maria with musical direction by Jerold Goldstein, the show will run October 28- November 12, 2022.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: NAAD CENTER

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT NAAD CENTER!
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Parks & Rec Photo Contest, Chance to Win One Year All-Inclusive Family Membership (Plus Yoga, Cycle TRX, Row)

Send us a picture of you or your family enjoying Ridgefield Parks & Recreation. Photos may include: the Recreation Center, the Spray Bay, playgrounds, parks, trails, fields, Martin Park Beach, the Skate Park, programs, camps, birthday parties, the Wellness Center, fitness classes, etc. The winner will receive a one year...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Taste of Sin

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Taste of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

