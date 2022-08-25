VT Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Gimme 5
02-04-13-17-24
(two, four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four)
Lucky For Life
05-06-09-27-30, Lucky Ball: 8
(five, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
Pick 3 Evening
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
Pick 4 Day
2-9-8-5
(two, nine, eight, five)
Pick 4 Evening
4-6-5-6
(four, six, five, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
