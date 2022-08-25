Vt Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Gimme 5

02-04-13-17-24

(two, four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

Lucky For Life

05-06-09-27-30, Lucky Ball: 8

(five, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Pick 3 Day

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

Pick 4 Day

2-9-8-5

(two, nine, eight, five)

Pick 4 Evening

4-6-5-6

(four, six, five, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000

