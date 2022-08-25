ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee, OH

Garaway Board of Education

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOeTV_0hVD5isO00

KEY ACTION Superintendent Dr. James Millet said the theme for this school year is Master Piece.

DISCUSSION: The first day for school was Aug. 17 and on Aug. 16 an artist gave a presentation to the staff about the artist Michael Angelo and how it ties in with the 2022-23 school year.

In another matter Millet said most of the summer projects are completed. The work to install a vestibule entrance to Dundee Elementary has begun and is not yet completed. Visitors will enter two sets of doors and prior to being admitted to the building. The vestibule will be screened for safety.

Millet also asked the parents and staff to remain diligent about COVID. If someone is ill do not come to school and get tested, if possible.

OTHER ACTION

  • Accepted the retirement of Cindy Hershberger, cook, child nutrition, effective Aug. 1.
  • Granted Tonie Horn, school psychologist intern, a one-year contract.
  • Approved classified contract for Mason Miles-Heath, building and grounds, one-year pro-rated contract.
  • Approved the updated Service Contract resolution for services provided by the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center for fiscal year 2023. The cost is $359,083, annually and is replacing the former contract.
  • Approved a contract the ECOESC for audiology services on a as needed basis.
  • Entered into a shared service agreement with East Holmes Local Schools for transportation services from Garaway to Beacon Hill Community School located on Winesburg Road in Dundee.
  • Approved a contract with McMillen Heating and Cooling for replacement and installation for a Tane air conditioner in the middle school football locker rooms at a cost of $6,250.
  • Gave approval to the purchase of a 2024 Integrated CES handicap bus from Truck Sales at a cost of $133,658 paid from ESSER funds.
  • Approved six college student teachers to observe in classes in the district.
  • Entered into a contract with Dawson Security for door access controls for all buildings and M. Miller General Construction for replacement doors at Garaway grades 7-12 and new doors at Baltic Elementary. All funds came from a Security Grant.
  • Issued a one-year supplemental contract to Megan Mast (not Megan Miller), middle school cross country coach one-half stipend.
  • Approved 19 classified substitutes, eight mentors and 12 volunteers for the 2022-23 school year.
  • Issued 13 one-year supplemental contracts for advisors, head teachers and lead mentors.

UP NEXT meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 in the high school library.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundee, OH
Local
Ohio Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#College Student#K12#Garaway Board#Dundee Elementary#Service Contract#Ecoesc#East Holmes Local Schools
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy