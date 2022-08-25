ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dutch Military Commando Dies in Downtown Indy Shooting

One of three Dutch military commandos shot in downtown Indianapolis is now dead. The shooting happened around 3:30 Saturday morning near Meridian and Maryland Streets. The Dutch Ministry of Defense said this morning that one commando died of his injuries. The men were in Indiana for a training exercise, and...
Indy Mayor Defending City from International Critics

As investigators try to figure out what happened, the mayor of Indianapolis is on damage control after the shooting death of a Dutch soldier. The international community is expressing concerns about safety in Indianapolis. Three Dutch soldiers were shot at in what police believe to be a drive-by shooting that...
Striped and Hybrid Striped Bass Stocked in Indiana Lakes

The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 30,000 striped bass were added to two of southern Indiana’s largest public lakes, Brookville and Cecil M. Harden. In addition, more than 247,000 hybrid striped bass were added to...
