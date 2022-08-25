ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Ziering
Person
James Garner
Person
Joe E. Tata
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie and more stars who've changed their ink after breakups

Forgetting their exes: it looks like some ink and relationships may not last forever. Four days after Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, the "Rocky" star covered up a large tattoo – a tribute to his partner – with an illustration of his bullmastiff, Butkus. Meanwhile, after Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton split in 2002, the actress removed his name from her upper left arm, but kept the dragon that was beneath it.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair

Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Beverly Hills#Actor#The Peach Pit#Rockford
Fox News

A look back at Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, model and actress Camila Morrone, reportedly ended their relationship. DiCaprio has a long history of dating actresses and models who are all quite a bit younger than the "Great Gatsby" actor. After DiCaprio won the hearts of millions when he starred as...
NFL
Fox News

Rachel Bilson and Chace Crawford talk past dating rumors

Rachel Bilson sat down with Chace Crawford during an episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast where she recounted a time where rumors circulated that the two were dating. The two actors both dominated the world of early 2000s television with Bilson playing Summer Roberts on "The O.C" and Crawford playing Nate Archibald on "Gossip Girl."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy