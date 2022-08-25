Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
survivornet.com
Kathy Griffin, 61, ‘Bursts Into Tears’ After FINALLY Being Seen By A Female Cancer Doctor: ‘She Listened To Me’
“Yeah, so I’m returning home from an appointment with a female oncologist,” she wrote in an Instagram post to her nearly 700-thousand followers. “I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe take notes, and she set me up with three other female specialists in my network.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox. The relationship ended shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her experience dating the younger man...
Sylvester Stallone, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie and more stars who've changed their ink after breakups
Forgetting their exes: it looks like some ink and relationships may not last forever. Four days after Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, the "Rocky" star covered up a large tattoo – a tribute to his partner – with an illustration of his bullmastiff, Butkus. Meanwhile, after Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton split in 2002, the actress removed his name from her upper left arm, but kept the dragon that was beneath it.
Koe Wetzel Turned An LA Crowd Into A Hoard Of Degenerate Zombies (Myself Included) Last Week
Koe Wetzel’s headlining tour hit the West Coast last week and I was lucky enough to attend the show at LA’s Novo theater. Or at least a glassy-eyed, shuddering, zombie-like version of myself did. And now that I’ve had a week to transform back into a human being...
Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair
Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A look back at Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, model and actress Camila Morrone, reportedly ended their relationship. DiCaprio has a long history of dating actresses and models who are all quite a bit younger than the "Great Gatsby" actor. After DiCaprio won the hearts of millions when he starred as...
NFL・
Rachel Bilson and Chace Crawford talk past dating rumors
Rachel Bilson sat down with Chace Crawford during an episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast where she recounted a time where rumors circulated that the two were dating. The two actors both dominated the world of early 2000s television with Bilson playing Summer Roberts on "The O.C" and Crawford playing Nate Archibald on "Gossip Girl."
Fox News
783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0