ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

HAMMER TIME: BHS spikers combine for 37 kills in home

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vw4jN_0hVD5FTR00

To put it simply, if the volleyball used at Tuesday’s Bartlesville vs. Sapulpa high school match could have talked it would said just one word: “Ouch!”

To the delight of their home fans, the Bartlesville Lady Bruins put on a real wallop-alooza.

Bartlesville junior Kelsey Ward and sophomore Emry Brown combined for 37 kills to power the Lady Bruins past Sapulpa, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, for their first season victory at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

Bartlesville improved to 4-7 overall and 3-0 in its last three matches.

Brown — a first-year starter — delivered 19 kills to boost the offense. She also rack up four service aces.

Ward — a third-year starter — “played great defense,” said head coach Jen Ward. “She served really well.”

Coach Ward also praised the work of setters Bethany Johnson and Hayden Brandon.

They played a key role in feeding Brown and Ward for their kills.

In addition, senior Reid Foust, “is putting together a really consistent performance match after match,” Ward said. “It’s nice to see her step up in her role and lead our defense.”

Sapulpa proved to be a stubborn foe, due largely to the play of their top middle hitter/blocker, Ward said.

“She really gave us headaches,” Ward said.

But, a very young and collectively inexperienced Lady Bruin crew found a way to claw to its first regular dual match triumph of the season.

After having started at 0-3, Bartlesville is 4-4 in its last eight matches.

Next up, Bartlesville plays host Thursday to Tulsa NOAH.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
Sapulpa, OK
Education
Bartlesville, OK
Education
City
Sapulpa, OK
Sapulpa, OK
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bhs#Bruins#Highschoolsports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

958
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy