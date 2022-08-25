Lidl has announced that it will open its 23rd store on Long Island on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Located in the Mayfair Shopping Center at 210 E. Jericho Turnpike in Commack, the grocery store will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 7:40 a.m. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will receive gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample Lidl’s award-winning assortment and take advantage of special giveaways throughout the day, according to the franchise. The 30,000-square-foot store will employ more than 50 people and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

COMMACK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO