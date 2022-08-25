Read full article on original website
Stony Brook University offers Italian classes for the community
The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook offers Italian classes for the community from October, 2022 to April, 2023. The informal studies program for adults is designed to expose participants to the Italian language and culture. On-line courses using video conferencing and distance learning technologies are offered in Beginner, Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced Italian; each level offered in a 22-2 hour series of classes (44 hours of instruction). Cost per course is $300. For additional information/registration form, class dates, times and schedule view www.stonybrook.edu/italianstudies or call 631-632-7444.
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta hosts ‘Get Ready for School Food Drive’
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is hosting a summer drive to collect non-perishable items for school lunches and snacks, as well as personal care products for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The pantry is located at St. Joseph’s Church, 59 Church Street, Kings Park, and is open on Monday and Thursday form 1pm until 4pm. To speak with someone at the pantry, please call 631-269-6635.
Mather Hospital’s Critical Care team earns national award for excellence
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has awarded a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence to Mather Hospital’s Critical Care team in Port Jefferson. The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program®, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.
CSHL alumni reflect on their lab time – Part Two
This is part two of a two-part series featuring Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory alums Joanna Wysocka, Robert Tjian, Victoria Bautch, Rasika Harshey and Eileen White. Often working seven days a week as they build their careers, scientists plan, conduct and interpret experiments that don’t always work or provide clear cut results.
Staffing village government: Mayor Garant on the challenges of keeping positions filled
Staff shortages, a growing issue nationally, have made their way to the Village of Port Jefferson. Earlier this month, the Port Jeff Village Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Joe Palumbo, the village administrator. This departure comes on the heels of various other vacancies throughout the village government. Public...
Brookhaven Redistricting Committee meets mapmaker, requests three new draft proposals
The Brookhaven Redistricting Committee met Thursday, Aug. 18, in a virtual meeting with the committee’s mapmaker, David Schaefer. This meeting marks the first time throughout this process that the eight-member committee has met with the mapmaker. Before speaking with the various committee members, Schaefer gave his rationale for two draft maps that generated significant public interest and opposition.
SBU News: Do WTC responders with cognitive impairment show signs of a new form of dementia?
Stony Brook-led imaging study sheds light on PTSD-associated mental decline. A study that assessed the brains of 99 World Trade Center (WTC) responders by using diffusion tractography, a 3-D imaging technique, showed that WTC responders with cognitive impairment (CI), a possible sign of dementia, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), have a different presentation of the white matter in their brains compared to responders with CI without PTSD. Led by researchers at Stony Brook University affiliated with the Stony Brook WTC Health and Wellness Program, the study suggests a specific form of dementia could be affecting WTC responders who also have PTSD. The findings are published early online in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Free Narcan training seminars offered in Smithtown on Aug. 31 and Sept. 13
The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling & Education Center will mark International Overdose Awareness Day and Recovery Month by holding NARCAN® training events for the community. On Wednesday, August 31 at noon and Tuesday, September 13 at 7 p.m., there will be free NARCAN® training seminars in the Community Room of Horizons Counseling and Education Center, located at 161 E. Main Street, Smithtown.
Reboli Center to host figure drawing workshop with Kevin McEvoy
The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will hold a Figure Drawing workshop on Monday, Aug. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For a registration fee of only $35, students will have the opportunity to draw from life under the guidance of Atelier-style instructor and award winning artist, Kevin McEvoy. Students will work from a live model as a group while receiving individualized instruction, making this workshop suitable for artists of all levels. Light snacks and refreshments will be served for your enjoyment. To register, call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.
Editorial: The fight for a Brookhaven district
Every American can learn from what’s going on in Brookhaven. Congratulations to the its residents who for weeks have turned out to participate in the ongoing redistricting process for the Brookhaven Town Council. Those on opposite ends of the political spectrum have found common ground, united in resistance to...
Wanted for Commack, East Northport grand larceny
A Hispanic man told a woman there was a problem with her passenger side tire in the Lidl parking lot, located at 711 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, on August 18 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Another suspect stole the victim’s wallet while she was distracted looking at her tire. Later that day a Hispanic man and Hispanic woman used the victim’s credit cards at The Home Depot stores in Commack and East Northport.
Nick LaLota wins GOP nomination for CD NY-01
After a contentious primary contest for New York’s 1st Congressional District, Nick LaLota won the Republican nomination on Tuesday, Aug. 23. LaLota, chief of staff to presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), has also served as a commissioner on the Suffolk County Board of Elections and a trustee of Amityville Village. He will face Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) in November in a race to fill the seat of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY-01), who is running for governor.
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
Unitarian Universalists welcome interim minister as Allen retires
A local fellowship said goodbye to a beloved pastor this week. This past Sunday, the Rev. Margie Allen spent her last official day as pastor of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook. Until a new permanent minister is found, Pastor Madelyn Campbell, who recently arrived from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, will serve as interim minister and officially started Monday, Aug. 15.
Wanted for Islandia petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who stole merchandise from an Islandia store this month. A woman stole a television and other assorted merchandise from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 1000...
Four men arrested at Lake Ronkonkoma for assaulting acquaintance
Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they allegedly struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park. Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.
Lidl to open new store in Commack Aug. 31
Lidl has announced that it will open its 23rd store on Long Island on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Located in the Mayfair Shopping Center at 210 E. Jericho Turnpike in Commack, the grocery store will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 7:40 a.m. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will receive gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample Lidl’s award-winning assortment and take advantage of special giveaways throughout the day, according to the franchise. The 30,000-square-foot store will employ more than 50 people and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Photo of the Week
Jay Gao captured this incredible shot of a juvenile American white ibis at West Meadow Beach in his hometown of Stony Brook on Aug. 16.
Kids Korner: August 25 to September 1, 2022
Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve for an Intro to Fishing Clinic at scenic Willow Pond on Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. for a children’s introduction to catch and release fishing. Discover the different types of fishing poles, tackle, and bait, and which is best to use in a fresh water pond. View casting demonstrations and a lesson on the different types of fish that make Willow Pond their home. Then stay for some catch and release fishing! Poles, tackle, and bait will be provided. For children under age 15. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.
CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines, doctors discuss other threats
Amid the typical questions about returning to school, such as finding friends in their classes and navigating to the right room at the right time, students on Long Island and elsewhere are preparing for the third year of the pandemic while other health care concerns loom. As the summer enters...
