Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
Bright Futures holds a Community Safety Fair
Bright Futures Frederick Winchester announced that they will host a Community Safety Fair in Winchester Sept. 10. The Safety Fair will be in conjunction with Frederick County, Winchester City Law Enforcement and Fire and Rescue Department. The safety fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the...
theriver953.com
August 31, 2022
Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation. The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early...
theriver953.com
News Maker Rick Novak on the return of the Festival of Leaves
The Festival of Leaves is making a return to Front Royal bigger and better than ever Oct. 15. We spoke to the owner of Royal Cinema and Royal Family Bowling Center Rick Novak about the event in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County...
theriver953.com
News Maker Adam Packham on Heroes on the River Fundraiser
Heroes on the River provides relaxation activities for combat veterans. One of the group’s biggest fundraisers is Labor day Monday in Stephens City. We spoke to Heroes on the River Founder Adam Packham about the event in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theriver953.com
Warren County DSS offers one stop resource center
The Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will once again be hosting its one stop resource center. This will feature 13 different local agencies under one roof at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue. This happens once each quarter and this quarter will be held Sept....
theriver953.com
Frederick County Emergency Authorities respond to storm
Frederick County Emergency Services respond to what is being called a microburst storm. At least 25 power poles were broken and as many power lines were toppled by what is being referred to as a microburst storm that struck portions of Frederick County Aug. 30. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that...
theriver953.com
News Maker Dario Savarese on this weekend’s events
This Labor Day weekend’s three day event begins Friday Sept. 2 at Frederick County Fairgrounds at 4 p.m.. We spoke with Marketing Director Dario Savarese about the three day event in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Dario...
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
RELATED PEOPLE
theriver953.com
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
theriver953.com
Winchester residents can recycle glass again
City of Winchester announced that residents can now drop off glass for recycling at 5 locations as of Monday. Those locations include Frederick Douglass Park, Whittier Park, Park Place Park, Weaver Park and Jim Barnett Park. Using COVID-19 stimulus funds the City purchased a glass crushing mechanism that is now...
theriver953.com
Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation
The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early morning Aug. 29. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from...
theriver953.com
Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theriver953.com
Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat
Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social media comment threatening the safety of students and...
Comments / 0