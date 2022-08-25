RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
05-06-09-27-30, Lucky Ball: 8
(five, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Numbers Evening
1-1-5-8
(one, one, five, eight)
Numbers Midday
5-0-1-6
(five, zero, one, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
Wild Money
10-16-21-30-34, Extra: 23
(ten, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $143,000
