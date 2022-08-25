RI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

05-06-09-27-30, Lucky Ball: 8

(five, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Numbers Evening

1-1-5-8

(one, one, five, eight)

Numbers Midday

5-0-1-6

(five, zero, one, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000

Wild Money

10-16-21-30-34, Extra: 23

(ten, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $143,000

