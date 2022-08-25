Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected a request to temporarily block part of Nebraska’s ballot initiative petition process sought by a group trying to legalize medical marijuana in the state. Nebraska’s ballot petition law, which is enshrined in the state constitution, requires petitioners to collect signatures of 7% of registered voters in the state to enact a statute. Additionally, it requires signatures be gathered from at least 5% of voters in at least 38 of the state’s 93 counties. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska sued, arguing that the requirement violates free speech and equal protection rights by making some voters’ signatures more valuable than others. The requirement, they said, makes the signature of one voter in sparsely populated Arthur County equal to that of 1,216 voters in Douglas County, which includes Omaha. In June, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard agreed, saying that while the state can require statewide voter support for a ballot initiative, it “may not do so based on units of dramatically differing population, resulting in discrimination among voters.” Gerrard issued an order temporarily blocking the 5% requirement.
Comments / 0