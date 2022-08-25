MIAMI - A man is facing charges after being accused of exposing himself to a Florida International University student and preventing her from leaving a classroom. The female student told police that 25-year-old Michael Hwanampe had been sitting inside the classroom and that when she walked in, he struck up a conversation. The arrest report said Hwanampe then turned off the lights, exposed his male organ, and began touching himself. While doing this, police said, he told the victim, 'nobody's here.' The victim then turned on the light and attempted to leave the room but Hwanampe positioned himself in front of the door. The female student told police she asked him three times to move away from the door, but that Hwanampe would not comply until she said she would call police. Hwanampe, who is listed by police as being homeless, then fled in an unknown direction. Police would later arrest Hwanampe and transport him to jail. Hwanampe is facing charges including lewd and lascivious behavior and false imprisonment.

MIAMI, FL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO