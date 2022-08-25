Demi Lovato celebrates her 30th birthday with Paris Jackson and Ashley Benson in Los Angeles

Demi Lovato celebrated her 30th birthday in Los Angeles! The talented singer stepped out Wednesday night, looking stunning with her edgy style, wearing a red dress, black fishnet stockings, suede booties and metallic jewelry.

The musician, who recently went public with her new boyfriend , celebrated with her celebrity friends in West Hollywood, including Paris Jackson, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Ashley Benson, and Kate Beckinsale.

GrosbyGroup

Demi was walking hand in hand with her boyfriend Jordan Lutes, who wore a graphic t-shirt, a bucket hat and a jean jacket. Exiting the party, Paris was photographed wearing a red top with a semi-sheer long sleeve and a brown puffer jacket, as she got on her motorcycle.

Ashley also wore a chic and casual look, wearing a cropped white t-shirt, jeans and black leather boots.

GrosbyGroup

Demi is currently enjoying the success of her latest album, preparing to go on her world tour, as fans are thrilled to see her perform all her new songs.

The singer’s boyfriend recently shared some adorable pictures with Demi, and wished her a happy birthday with a sweet message, showing his appreciation for having her by his side.

GettyImages

“I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby... i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed,” he wrote.

“I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you... this post, this caption... how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much,” Demi responded.