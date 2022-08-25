ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Demi Lovato celebrates her 30th birthday with Paris Jackson and Ashley Benson in Los Angeles

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBJk8_0hVD4EYV00

Demi Lovato celebrated her 30th birthday in Los Angeles! The talented singer stepped out Wednesday night, looking stunning with her edgy style, wearing a red dress, black fishnet stockings, suede booties and metallic jewelry.

The musician, who recently went public with her new boyfriend , celebrated with her celebrity friends in West Hollywood, including Paris Jackson, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Ashley Benson, and Kate Beckinsale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22j2xu_0hVD4EYV00 GrosbyGroup

Demi was walking hand in hand with her boyfriend Jordan Lutes, who wore a graphic t-shirt, a bucket hat and a jean jacket. Exiting the party, Paris was photographed wearing a red top with a semi-sheer long sleeve and a brown puffer jacket, as she got on her motorcycle.

Ashley also wore a chic and casual look, wearing a cropped white t-shirt, jeans and black leather boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbB9X_0hVD4EYV00 GrosbyGroup

Demi is currently enjoying the success of her latest album, preparing to go on her world tour, as fans are thrilled to see her perform all her new songs.

The singer’s boyfriend recently shared some adorable pictures with Demi, and wished her a happy birthday with a sweet message, showing his appreciation for having her by his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9aFT_0hVD4EYV00 GettyImages

“I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby... i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed,” he wrote.

“I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you... this post, this caption... how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much,” Demi responded.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Hangs With Pete Davidson’s Pal Orlando Bloom At Kendall Jenner’s Party

Kendall Jenner threw a shindig on the eve of Aug. 18, or 8/18, to celebrate her tequila brand, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, to no surprise. One eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson‘s friend and co-star, Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling up at Orlando, 45, who donned a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt

Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Hollywood, CA
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Moves On With Orlando Bloom After Pete Davidson Split? Katy Perry Allegedly 'Peeved', Doesn't Trust Kanye West's Ex

Kim Kardashian was spotted getting flirty with Katy Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, just weeks after her shocking split from Pete Davidson, a new report claimed. Sources told Woman’s Day, in its latest edition, that Kim Kardashian was sighted getting a bit cozy with Orlando Bloom at an event in Beverly Hills on August 17. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen clutching The Kardashians star's hand as they shared a laugh together.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ashley Benson
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Paris Jackson
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jewelry
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy