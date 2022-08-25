ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Americans underestimate the popularity of climate change action among their peers

By Joseph Guzman
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcDa0_0hVD3f9n00

Story at a glance

  • Researchers said Americans may be experiencing a “false social reality” as supporters of policies targeting climate change outnumber opponents 2 to 1, while the perception is the opposite.
  • About 66 to 80 percent of Americans said they support major climate change mitigation policies.
  • But just 37 to 43 percent of respondents said they believed their fellow citizens held the same views.

Americans may be greatly underestimating just how concerned their compatriots are about climate change and the degree to which they support transformative climate policies, according to a new survey-based study.

The research published in Nature Communications this week found roughly 80 to 90 percent of U.S. citizens misjudged just how many of their peers are concerned about the effects of climate change.

While the majority of Americans surveyed — about 66 to 80 percent — said they themselves support major climate change mitigation policies such as a carbon tax and sourcing power from 100 percent renewable energy sources by 2035, just 37 to 43 percent of respondents said they believed their fellow citizens held the same views.

Researchers said Americans may be experiencing a “false social reality” as supporters of policies targeting climate change outnumber opponents 2 to 1, but the perception of Americans is that the opposite is true.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The misperception appeared to be consistent throughout every state and demographic category researchers looked at, including political affiliation, race, media consumption habits and rural versus suburban. Along party lines, conservatives were more likely to underestimate support for climate change policies, but liberals also believed support was in the minority. Researchers also found a link between consuming conservative media and increased misperception about the popularity of climate change policy.

“Americans in every state and of all major demographics are 20 percent or more off in their estimates of support for all climate policies. In all cases, Americans failed to understand that a strong majority of fellow Americans support climate policy, instead, estimating it to be a minority,” the study states.

“Given both the ubiquity and magnitude of misperception, this represents a notable form of pluralistic ignorance, perhaps best described as a false social reality, defined here as a case where an inverted perception of the attitude of others is nearly held by all in a society,” the study reads.

The study’s authors suggest the phenomenon may keep people from organizing to push for greater climate action if they believe their viewpoint is unpopular, and a focus on educating people on how prevalent the support is may be needed. The study includes a nationally representative survey of more than 6,000 Americans adults.

The research comes just after President Biden signed a sweeping climate, health care and tax bill into law.

Comments / 38

Question everything
6d ago

I don't know anyone that is for climate change and world catastrophe. I know people that question if the world will end in 12 years and are skeptical of biased scientific claims on both sides of the aisle. Hard to know what the truth is in our politically divided world.

Reply(1)
6
Dave Smith
6d ago

The US government is doing a good job at figjt climate change. causing high inflation and taxing everything so people can not buy it. So people will do with less goods and services.

Reply
5
johnny
6d ago

Yep, there are over a billion sheep in the world and the US has its fair share.

Reply
6
Related
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Major evangelical organization says Christianity demands climate action

The National Association of Evangelicals (NEA) called climate action a Christian responsibility in a 50-page report this week, a call to action for a demographic far less likely than the general population to consider climate change a threat. The NAE’s report, “Loving the Least of These,” addresses the scientific evidence...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change Mitigation#United States#Americans#Nature Communications
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

678K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy