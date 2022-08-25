South Brunswick will hold public hearing on the 2022 municipal budget in September

Read full article on original website
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
South Brunswick School District gears up for start of 2022-23 school year
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, the South Brunswick School District plans to form a District and Community Budget Committee, hopes to be awarded full-day, free preschool and is down custodial positions. The three topics were part of Superintendent of Schools Scott Feder’s update at a South Brunswick Board of...
Indo-American Cultural Foundation celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Shree Swaminarayan Temple – Vadtal Dham was filled with fun and excitement as the Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey came together to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day. The patriotic celebration was held on Aug. 20 and was free and open to the public....
South Brunswick police, PSTs, citizens recognized for actions that saved lives, solved cases
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick Police Department recently held its annual award ceremony. The in-person ceremony was the first in three years due to the pandemic and recognized officers’ actions from the past year, as well as citizen actions from the past three years. “These awards recognize...
‘Cartolano Way’ honors military service of late WWII veteran in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Lawrence Cartolano “stepped up to the plate” when America entered into World War II. At 19, he registered to join the U.S. Army and quickly headed into active service. Cartolano served with the 784th Ordnance Light Maintenance Company of the 84th Infantry Division, which...
Congressman Frank Pallone highlights Inflation Reduction Act
WOODBRIDGE – In front of a “We Love Our Seniors” sign, Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-6) said it was hard to hide his enthusiasm about the expected enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act. “We’ve been waiting for the [U.S.] Senate to pass [the bill] since November,” he...
Exhaustive 26 hours: South Brunswick police locate man, woman in ‘possible abduction’ incident
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – After tips from around the country, South Brunswick police – with the assistance of county, state and federal law enforcement – have tracked down the woman and man involved in the “possible abduction” incident. While police detectives “continue to evaluate exactly what...
South Brunswick police confirm one man died in afternoon vehicle crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – South Brunswick police have confirmed one man has died after a crash at Route 522, Ridge Road and Kingston Lane. The crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. Aug. 2 and left two people injured, one critically, according to police. Police told motorists to avoid the area around...
North Brunswick National Night Out: Fun, sweet treats and comradery
NORTH BRUNSWICK – National Night Out in North Brunswick was filled with fun, sweet treats and comradery. The department held its annual event outside police headquarters on Aug. 2. Officials closed off part of Hermann Road to allow community members to roam from the food vendors, games and various community organizations set up on both sides of the street.
South Brunswick police investigating possible abduction; looking for white tractor-trailer cab
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Police are investigating a possible abduction near Dayton Toyota on Route 130 involving a white tractor-trailer cab. A witness told police a female was in a white tractor-trailer cab yelling for “Help” around 2 p.m. Aug. 3. The witness said the female was bleeding from her face, police said.
