Ex-deputy ordered to trial on all charges in 2 cases alleging sexual misconduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Thursday ordered a former Kern County deputy to stand trial on all charges filed against him in connection with alleged sexual misconduct involving five women, the charges stemming from incidents that occurred while he was on duty.

Michael Clark faces trial on a total of 10 charges — eight felonies and two misdemeanors — following Thursday’s rulings by Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee. The alleged incidents were reported in 2019.

There are two cases filed against Clark: one involves seven charges — five felonies and two misdemeanors — while the second involves felony charges of sexual battery, assault by a public officer and false imprisonment with violence.

Preliminary hearings began Wednesday and finished just before noon Thursday. Before the hearings started, prosecutor Brad Taconi dismissed a duplicate charge of sexual battery.

Clark is due back in court Sept. 7, where a trial date will be set.

Clark’s lawyer, Kyle J. Humphrey, has suggested through questioning of prosecution witnesses that his client flirted with and asked out the alleged victims but didn’t engage in criminal behavior. He noted one of the women gave him her phone number, another had been on probation and several of the alleged victims had sought money through lawsuits.

The county settled lawsuits brought by three alleged victims for a total of $290,000.

After the hearings, Humphrey said he’s not surprised Clark was bound over for trial.

“California, like the rest of the country, has been on a downward spiral of taking away people’s rights when accused of a crime,” he said, blaming the diminished rights in part on advocacy groups.

Humphrey added, “We have put some flesh on these accusations and shown there’s a lot more to the issues here in this time of political correctness.” Although boorish and “cad-like,” Clark’s behavior didn’t rise to the level of being criminal, the attorney said.

Taconi declined comment because the cases are ongoing.

The alleged victims in the first case include two women who worked at a Fastrip near sheriff’s headquarters, a woman arrested by Clark and a fourth woman who spoke with Clark at her home after she reported a case of identity theft.

All reported inappropriate behavior, some saying Clark touched them against their will. The woman who was arrested said Clark, who arrived at her home with other deputies, took her to a patrol vehicle by himself and repeatedly groped her under the guise of giving pat-downs, according to court documents and testimony.

One of the Fastrip employees said Clark touched her without her permission, and both employees reported he said and wrote inappropriate comments, according to testimony. They told investigators they waited months to report him because they were scared due to Clark being a law enforcement officer.

The alleged victim in the second case told investigators Clark offered her a ride home from her job at the Albertsons in Rosamond. She said Clark made inappropriate remarks during the ride and she turned him down but when he parked at her home he began kissing and touching her and exposed himself.

She said she gave Clark her number just to get out of the car, according to court testimony. He called her repeatedly and she blocked his number.

During cross-examination of Senior Deputy Raymond Seibert, Humphrey asked if he was familiar with the term “badge bunny.” Seibert said he was and it refers to women attracted to officers in uniform.

Seibert testified he didn’t ask the woman what she and Clark talked about during the drive home, but the woman did say she laughed at some of Clark’s remarks.

She also, however, said she repeatedly rejected Clark’s advances and he continued to pressure her, according to Seibert’s testimony.

