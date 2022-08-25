Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Moms come together to bring awareness to drug overdoses
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A group of moms in Montgomery County came together Sunday to educate the community about drug overdoses. It’s a problem the county judge said is rising, with a more than 300% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2020. “We are here for more than just a…
The Woodlands Charities to Host INTO THE WOODS Halloween Party October 22
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In its 6th year of helping local charities, The Woodlands Charities will once again host their beloved “INTO THE WOODS” Halloween event benefiting 9 area charities. This year’s charity recipients are Angel Reach, Community Assistance Center, Dancing Thru Life, Keep Us Fed, New Danville, Rotary of The Woodlands, Special Angels of The Woodlands, The Woodlands Family YMCA and Yes to Youth.
Governor Abbott Announces New Initiatives To Combat Opioid Crisis At Montgomery County 2022 Overdose Awareness Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks on state response efforts to combat drug overdoses and protect the lives of Texans at the 2022 Annual Montgomery County Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE) in The Woodlands. As deadly drugs like fentanyl pour across President Biden’s open borders, the Governor reiterated that the State of Texas is working to fight the epidemic and announced new initiatives to combat the opioid crisis. Governor Abbott also announced his support for passing a law that would ensure dealers who provide drugs laced with deadly opioids are charged for murder when their product poisons innocent Texans.
Fentanyl overdose deaths increase by 271% in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Some alarming numbers are coming out of Montgomery County in regard to drug overdose deaths. The coroner said the county has seen a 271% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2019. “One pill can kill.” That’s the message they want to get out there. Justice of…
MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartment
MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. MCTXSheriff is investigating a shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. On 8/20/22, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
CAPTURED: Remember this post about a suspected thief?
Remember this post? Don’t forget – you can make a difference in local crime solving!. Montgomery County Constables found and identified him, thanks to help from the public. *ALL ARRESTS & PHOTOS ARE PUBLIC INFORMATION. ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY*. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4453034.
SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parki…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/shooter-of-friendswood-sisters-shoots-himself-in-willis-as-officers-move-in/
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parki…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-who-shot-female-and-sister-in-friendswood-shoots-himself-as-deputies-approach-him-at-willis-kroger/
The Woodlands Area EDP Announces its 2022-2023 Officers and Board of Directors
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership (EDP) held its Annual Meeting and Partner Celebration on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at The Woodlands Resort. At the Annual Meeting, Josh Urban EDP Past Chairman and Chairman of the Nominating Committee, with Memorial Hermann Health System announced the…
Gov. Abbott announces new initiatives to combat opioid crisis
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced new initiatives being launched in Texas to combat the opioid crisis and issued a proclamation recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. Abbott spoke at Montgomery County’s Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE)…
Suspect in sister shooting is dead after shooting himself, official says
UPDATE at 12:45 p.m.: The suspected shooter who allegedly shot two sisters in Friendswood is dead after shooting himself after being surrounded by law enforcement officials, authorities said. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect was parked outside of a grocery store at the 12600 block…
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office…
Boots vs. Badges Softball Game is a hit for all ages
THE WOODLANDS, TX — In honor of National Night Out, residents are invited to join The Woodlands Township on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. to cheer on their favorite local public safety personnel in a fun-filled evening for the annual Boots vs. Badges softball game at McCullough Junior High School’s Scotland Yard.
FATAL AUTO PEDESTRIAN CRASH
At 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night East Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1485 just north of SH 242. A male in his 20s had been walking southbound on the shoulder when a Ford F150 struck him. MCHD arrived on…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-auto-pedestrian-crash-4/
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Apple Story burglary at The Woodlands Mall
THE WOODLANDS, TX – On August 29, 2022, at around 08:00 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a burglary at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry into the Apple Store after hours. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in the gray four-door passenger car pictured here.
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
High-Tech Robbery: Apple Store in The Woodlands robbed by suspects, over 200 phones stolen
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a high-tech robbery in The Woodlands early Monday morning. According to officials, the robbery occurred at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall around 8 a.m. Officials said four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry…
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY
At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-one-in-custody/
