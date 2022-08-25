ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mocomotive.com

Moms come together to bring awareness to drug overdoses

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A group of moms in Montgomery County came together Sunday to educate the community about drug overdoses. It’s a problem the county judge said is rising, with a more than 300% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2020. “We are here for more than just a…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Woodlands Charities to Host INTO THE WOODS Halloween Party October 22

THE WOODLANDS, TX – In its 6th year of helping local charities, The Woodlands Charities will once again host their beloved “INTO THE WOODS” Halloween event benefiting 9 area charities. This year’s charity recipients are Angel Reach, Community Assistance Center, Dancing Thru Life, Keep Us Fed, New Danville, Rotary of The Woodlands, Special Angels of The Woodlands, The Woodlands Family YMCA and Yes to Youth.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Governor Abbott Announces New Initiatives To Combat Opioid Crisis At Montgomery County 2022 Overdose Awareness Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks on state response efforts to combat drug overdoses and protect the lives of Texans at the 2022 Annual Montgomery County Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE) in The Woodlands. As deadly drugs like fentanyl pour across President Biden’s open borders, the Governor reiterated that the State of Texas is working to fight the epidemic and announced new initiatives to combat the opioid crisis. Governor Abbott also announced his support for passing a law that would ensure dealers who provide drugs laced with deadly opioids are charged for murder when their product poisons innocent Texans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fentanyl overdose deaths increase by 271% in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Some alarming numbers are coming out of Montgomery County in regard to drug overdose deaths. The coroner said the county has seen a 271% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2019. “One pill can kill.” That’s the message they want to get out there. Justice of…
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartment

MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. MCTXSheriff is investigating a shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. On 8/20/22, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

CAPTURED: Remember this post about a suspected thief?

Remember this post? Don’t forget – you can make a difference in local crime solving!. Montgomery County Constables found and identified him, thanks to help from the public. *ALL ARRESTS & PHOTOS ARE PUBLIC INFORMATION. ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY*. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4453034.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN

Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff's Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parki….
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process….
HOUSTON, TX
#Drug Overdose#Disease Control
mocomotive.com

MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER

Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff's Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parki….
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
mocomotive.com

Gov. Abbott announces new initiatives to combat opioid crisis

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced new initiatives being launched in Texas to combat the opioid crisis and issued a proclamation recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. Abbott spoke at Montgomery County’s Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE)…
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

Suspect in sister shooting is dead after shooting himself, official says

UPDATE at 12:45 p.m.: The suspected shooter who allegedly shot two sisters in Friendswood is dead after shooting himself after being surrounded by law enforcement officials, authorities said. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect was parked outside of a grocery store at the 12600 block…
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
mocomotive.com

Boots vs. Badges Softball Game is a hit for all ages

THE WOODLANDS, TX — In honor of National Night Out, residents are invited to join The Woodlands Township on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. to cheer on their favorite local public safety personnel in a fun-filled evening for the annual Boots vs. Badges softball game at McCullough Junior High School’s Scotland Yard.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

FATAL AUTO PEDESTRIAN CRASH

At 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night East Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1485 just north of SH 242. A male in his 20s had been walking southbound on the shoulder when a Ford F150 struck him. MCHD arrived on….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Apple Story burglary at The Woodlands Mall

THE WOODLANDS, TX – On August 29, 2022, at around 08:00 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a burglary at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry into the Apple Store after hours. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in the gray four-door passenger car pictured here.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis

WILLIS, TX — On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

High-Tech Robbery: Apple Store in The Woodlands robbed by suspects, over 200 phones stolen

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a high-tech robbery in The Woodlands early Monday morning. According to officials, the robbery occurred at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall around 8 a.m. Officials said four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry…
mocomotive.com

PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY

At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A….

