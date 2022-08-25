Read full article on original website
Bill proposed for Nevada counties to return voting machine money if using hand counts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A joint committee has proposed a new bill that would force Nevada counties to return money if they opt to hand count ballots instead of using voting machines bought with state funds. State legislators voted unanimously to draft this bill during a work session on...
Sisolak signs emergency regulation on teacher licenses to help with staffing shortage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency regulation related to teacher licenses to help address a workforce shortage in the state. The regulation will reduce the cost of a substitute teaching license from $180 for initial licenses and $150 for renewal licenses to $100 for all substitute teaching licenses.
Kamala Harris-backed bail fund helped incarcerated man, now charged with murder, go free
ST. PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A suspect released with the help of a nonprofit organization operating a Minnesota bail fund endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris has now been charged with murder. Shawn Michael Tillman, a repeat felon, shot and killed a passenger on a light rail platform in...
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
'Because of life or death,' hackers target hospitals for data
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "It’s become a thriving business for hackers across the world," said cyber-security professional Mack Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr. says it's a sick trend for hackers, preying upon data inside U.S. hospitals. "They will lock up their patient's information systems, where doctors and healthcare workers...
Annual Nevada Donor Network gala raises awareness of saving lives through donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Donor Network hosted its annual "Inspire" gala in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. The event raises awareness about saving lives through organ donations. Attendees could enjoy a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner, and live entertainment from Nick Petricca of Walk the...
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
Three kittens with Nevada SPCA looking for permanent homes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA joins us in studio twice a month to share a look at some of the adorable pets you can take home. On Monday we got a triple dose of cuteness with Eenie, Mo and Toe!. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined...
Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're going out this holiday weekend, don't drink and drive!. The Nevada Department of Public Safety is teaming up with Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend. The number one cause of traffic fatalities in Nevada is impaired driving. Between 2017...
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada
Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
How many times have you had it? COVID reinfecions becoming more common
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly all Southern Nevadans know of someone or have personally had COVID-19, but a growing number have moved into the ‘two or more’ column, with multiple COVID infections. And it’s reached the point where many scientists say reinfection has become the COVID new...
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
1 person injured, 1 in custody after shooting in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was injured in a shooting in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of E. Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Officers...
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
