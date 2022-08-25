ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

news3lv.com

'Because of life or death,' hackers target hospitals for data

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "It’s become a thriving business for hackers across the world," said cyber-security professional Mack Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr. says it's a sick trend for hackers, preying upon data inside U.S. hospitals. "They will lock up their patient's information systems, where doctors and healthcare workers...
news3lv.com

Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're going out this holiday weekend, don't drink and drive!. The Nevada Department of Public Safety is teaming up with Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend. The number one cause of traffic fatalities in Nevada is impaired driving. Between 2017...
news3lv.com

Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
news3lv.com

Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
news3lv.com

Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada

Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
