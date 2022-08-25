ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

LRPD arrest the suspect accused in Monday Mabelvale shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest involving a Monday night shooting incident near a Little Rock shopping center. According to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department, Faizaun Tyler was identified as the suspect in the shooting that happen in the 5200 block of Mabelvale Pike Road.
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
THV11

Little Rock police investigating Kanis Road shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that took place on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Two victims involved in the incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers asked civilians to avoid the area until the scene has been fully processed. This investigation is...
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
THV11

THV11

