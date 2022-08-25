Read full article on original website
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
LRPD arrest the suspect accused in Monday Mabelvale shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest involving a Monday night shooting incident near a Little Rock shopping center. According to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department, Faizaun Tyler was identified as the suspect in the shooting that happen in the 5200 block of Mabelvale Pike Road.
Little Rock Police still searching for a suspect on four-month anniversary of homicide
Little Rock Police are still searching for answers on the four-month anniversary of the city's 27th homicide.
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
Sherwood juvenile arrested for taking unloaded gun to school
SHERWOOD, Ark — A Sylvan Hills student was found to have a gun while at school on Tuesday. According to reports, 3 students left the school campus, and when they returned they were stopped at the office, and their backpacks were searched. During the search, the staff found an...
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone “Duty to Intervene” training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
Man dies after arrest, ‘had taken numerous narcotics’
A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
Little Rock police investigating Kanis Road shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that took place on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Two victims involved in the incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers asked civilians to avoid the area until the scene has been fully processed. This investigation is...
City brainstorms ideas for area under I-30 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us have found ourselves constantly thinking about the I-30 crossing project as we get to and from where we need to go— rarely do any of us give any thought to the space underneath. Architects like James Meyer have been working to...
Man arrested in Arkansas after 13-year-old dies in Florida hit and run
A man was arrested in Arkansas after a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Florida died in the hospital Sunday.
Sherwood police officer turns a parking violation into a thoughtful donation
A traffic violation in Sherwood, turned into a sweet surprise for the driver and her son.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.
Little Rock police asking public to avoid scene of accident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are currently working at the scene of a traffic collision and are asking the public to avoid the area Friday morning. Officials said the accident occurred at Baseline and Stanton Road. There was no further information available at this time.
