Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls High School is making its first step into expanding its athletic program.

On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Tiger Athletic Complex. IFHS athletes joined together with the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees to do the groundbreaking.

Idaho Falls High School has desperately needed a new athletic complex for quite some time. Idaho Falls athletic teams have had to play on different fields scattered across town due to limited space next to the high school. Most of the limited space is given to the football team, but even they have their issues. They have shared their football stadium with Skyline High School and their practice field often gets filled with storm debris.

The project costs $2 million to complete. The Idaho Board of Trustees funded this complex with reserve funds. The initial start to the project was postponed continuous times initially before today due to supply chain issues.

The new complex will be located near the corner of Holmes and 49th street on the south side of Idaho Falls. The new fields will include football, softball, baseball, and eventually soccer.

It's about two to three miles off the current Idaho Falls High School location. There will be a proposal to move the high school itself to be next to the Athletic complex, but that will be voted on in November.

The project will take several years to complete, and there is no desired date in mind for finishing the complex.

In order to donate, you can give money directly to the Idaho Falls School Board at 690 John Adams Parkway.

