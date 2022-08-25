ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex

By Evan Thomason
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1gqo_0hVD2TTk00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls High School is making its first step into expanding its athletic program.

On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Tiger Athletic Complex. IFHS athletes joined together with the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees to do the groundbreaking.

Idaho Falls High School has desperately needed a new athletic complex for quite some time. Idaho Falls athletic teams have had to play on different fields scattered across town due to limited space next to the high school. Most of the limited space is given to the football team, but even they have their issues. They have shared their football stadium with Skyline High School and their practice field often gets filled with storm debris.

The project costs $2 million to complete. The Idaho Board of Trustees funded this complex with reserve funds. The initial start to the project was postponed continuous times initially before today due to supply chain issues.

The new complex will be located near the corner of Holmes and 49th street on the south side of Idaho Falls. The new fields will include football, softball, baseball, and eventually soccer.

It's about two to three miles off the current Idaho Falls High School location. There will be a proposal to move the high school itself to be next to the Athletic complex, but that will be voted on in November.

The project will take several years to complete, and there is no desired date in mind for finishing the complex.

In order to donate, you can give money directly to the Idaho Falls School Board at 690 John Adams Parkway.

The post Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Jefferson School District starts school prepared with new safety program

Jefferson School District started school Tuesday and Teachers, staff and students are ecstatic about being back in school. Jefferson School Districts staff and teachers are excited to have students back in their building bringing life to the new school year. The post Jefferson School District starts school prepared with new safety program appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

ISU physical education students gain hands-on experience at 2022 SHAPE Conference

In August, six students within Idaho State University’s Human Performance and Sport Studies Department (HPSS) received a special grant from the Idaho State University College of Education to attend the 2022 Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) Montana/Idaho Conference in Missoula, Montana. The post ISU physical education students gain hands-on experience at 2022 SHAPE Conference appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Sports
KIFI Local News 8

ISU’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program earns $1.3 million grant

Idaho State University’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program has been awarded a five-year $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support ISU TRIO McNair Scholars as they prepare to continue their education by moving onward into doctoral programs. The post ISU’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program earns $1.3 million grant appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register

Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins

A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Idaho Falls High School#School Board#Highschoolsports#Ifhs#Athletic
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The Ku Klux Klan was on the ascendant outside of the South in the early 1920s, and Idaho appeared to be no exception. This is from the Idaho Republican, Blackfoot’s newspaper at the time, in August 1922: “There are persistent rumors to the effect that the Ku Klux Klan is to perfect an organization locally; that Boise already organized with over 2,000 is the beginning of a state organization with Pocatello, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to come next. The Klan as it is organized in a number of southern and western states has taken a prominent part in state and local elections and in the correction of a number of civic matter that in the opinion of Klan members the law was slow to reach. There is a tendency locally to rather encourage the Klan idea, statements having been made that the Klan could find a fertile field for its activities in the town and country.”
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Districts 91 and 93 work to fix security issues with schools

Idaho Falls area public school officials are working to ensure school safety in a national environment that has seen increased threats. “Honestly, to say that you’re really 100% prepared, I don’t know that that’s true, it would be naïve to say you are, but you do your absolute best,” said Gordon Howard, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s director of Safe Schools and Technology Services.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

Thousands converge on Pocatello church for annual Greek Festival

POCATELLO — Thousands descended on Pocatello Saturday, waiting in line for as long as two hours for the chance to indulge in Greek cuisine and immerse themselves in Greek culture and faith. The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello held its annual Greek Festival...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Portneuf cardiologist honored for 100th heart implant procedure

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center’s heart and vascular team took a moment this week to recognize cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Lynn Otto, MD, for being on the team that just completed their 100th procedure to implant a Watchman device. This tiny device helps prevent stroke in certain patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Madison School District taking steps to prevent bullying in schools

It may only be the second day of school for students in the Madison School District, but that isn't stopping members of law enforcement, school district and the Madison High School Hope Squad from working together to make an inclusive culture that everyone in the district can feel welcome when entering their school building. The post Madison School District taking steps to prevent bullying in schools appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy