AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders Softball Team (SAR) very nearly pulled off a come-from-behind victory against the Westwood Lady Wildcats (WWS) on Tuesday, August 30 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex. In the bottom of the seventh inning, SAR trailed WWS 3-1, but the Lady Raiders were able to load the bases with nobody out thanks to three consecutive bunt singles from Adler Rae Owens, Chelsea Woody and Alyssa Godwin. However, though SAR was able to score a run on a wild pitch with two outs, Morgan Weaver flew out to left field to end the game and SAR fell to the Lady Wildcats 3-2.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO