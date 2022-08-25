Read full article on original website
Related
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
The 5 Worst Foods for Sleep, According to a Sleep Expert
Food gives you the energy you need to function. That said, you may want to avoid having certain foods at night: Caffeinated drinks and chocolate are among the worst foods for sleep, just to name a few. With busy lives and so many distractions, it's hard enough to get the...
Eating ultra processed foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’
People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods such as drinks and chocolate may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study has indicated.It also found that replacing ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk.According to the study, eating more unprocessed or minimally processed food by the equivalent of half an apple a day, while decreasing ultra-processed foods by the equivalent of a chocolate bar a day, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.Ultra-processed foods – which are high in added sugar,...
CNBC
A Harvard nutritionist shares the No. 1 vitamin that keeps her brain 'young and healthy'—and foods she eats 'every day'
As a nutritional psychiatrist, I always make it a point to maintain a well-balanced diet. Much of that has to do with making sure I get all the right vitamins, especially because it's essential to preventing cognitive decline. And given that the risk of neurological diseases increases as we get...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism
As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
Why do I feel sleepy after eating?
That post-lunch slump is all too familiar, so we asked an expert: Why do I feel sleepy after eating?
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 Easy-to-Digest Foods
Eating easy-to-digest foods can help your gastrointestinal system rest and recover in the event of digestive illness or surgery. Here are the best foods to eat.
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
8 Foods That Make You Sweat, According to a Dietitian
Some sweat-inducing foods include spicy foods, coffee, alcohol, sweets, salty foods, chocolate and more. Plus, find out how to avoid the sweaty situation.
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women exposed to cancer-causing chemicals in dishware, hair coloring, plastics, and pesticides: study
Pregnant women in the U.S. are being exposed to chemicals like melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines that can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development, according to researchers at UC San Francisco and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Melamine and cyanuric acid were found in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Cardiovascular protection from statins greatly outweighs the risk of muscle symptoms
The known benefits of statin therapy in preventing cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, outweigh the slightly increased risk of muscle symptoms, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Principal investigator Professor Colin Baigent, Director of the Medical...
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
scitechdaily.com
Awake at Night: 5 Foods to Avoid
Trouble sleeping? It may be your diet at fault if you fall asleep and wake up several times during the night. Many of us assume that an overactive mind is causing sleeplessness, but that may not be the case. Did you know that certain foods, besides the obvious culprit caffeine,...
7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Eczema
Managing eczema is a day-to-day endeavor for millions of people across the country. Here's a list of foods that are on and off the menu if you have eczema.
MedicalXpress
Older people with anemia and weak muscles face higher risk of dying
A study by researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom shows that a combination of anemia and weak muscles in older people heightens the risk of death in ten years by 64% for men and by 117% for women.
MedicineNet.com
Celiac Disease Diet: Food Lists, Sample Menu, and Tips
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that triggers inflammation in the small intestine and can cause a wide range of symptoms, from digestion issues to skin problems. Gluten, which is a protein found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye, can trigger symptoms of celiac disease. Learn about what...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
Comments / 0