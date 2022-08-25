ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Independent

Eating ultra processed foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’

People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods such as drinks and chocolate may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study has indicated.It also found that replacing ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk.According to the study, eating more unprocessed or minimally processed food by the equivalent of half an apple a day, while decreasing ultra-processed foods by the equivalent of a chocolate bar a day, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.Ultra-processed foods – which are high in added sugar,...
shefinds

4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism

As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
LIVESTRONG.com

11 Easy-to-Digest Foods

Eating easy-to-digest foods can help your gastrointestinal system rest and recover in the event of digestive illness or surgery. Here are the best foods to eat.
LiveScience

GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux

Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
MedicalXpress

Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
scitechdaily.com

Awake at Night: 5 Foods to Avoid

Trouble sleeping? It may be your diet at fault if you fall asleep and wake up several times during the night. Many of us assume that an overactive mind is causing sleeplessness, but that may not be the case. Did you know that certain foods, besides the obvious culprit caffeine,...
MedicineNet.com

Celiac Disease Diet: Food Lists, Sample Menu, and Tips

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that triggers inflammation in the small intestine and can cause a wide range of symptoms, from digestion issues to skin problems. Gluten, which is a protein found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye, can trigger symptoms of celiac disease. Learn about what...
